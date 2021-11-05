In Boris Johnson’s screaming 24 hour U-turn





The government’s drastic turnaround on whether to overhaul the Commons standards system and let Owen Paterson scramble to lobby the process came in a two-hour window between the end of Kwasi Kwartengs’ morning media tour, where he strongly defended the original decision. , and an appearance at Commons by Jacob Rees-Mogg. The embarrassing reversal became public after the earlier little headline Mr. Paterson’s affair hit the headlines and sparked a furious backlash from across the political spectrum. The official line of No.10 was that the U-turn was prompted by the realization that a project for a multi-party review of how MP behavior is regulated was a failure thanks to the all-party boycott of ‘opposition. A senior official said: It was pretty clear that a one-party designed appeals system was not going to work. But there is no doubt that Boris Johnson’s team have been taken aback by the ferocity of the backlash from the public, the media and their own MPs. Backbench MP Tobias Ellwood said I: There is a larger pattern emerging within No10 which shows that it is unable to deal with emergencies and events that have the potential to turn into crises. There is a lack of strategic management, which would have avoided part of that. Some MPs are pointing fingers at Chief Whip Mark Spencer, the man responsible for enlisting the Tories to back the government’s gamble despite fears that Mr Paterson’s proposed blocking of the suspension is making fun of pretending to design a system more just. It didn’t help that a number of key players were out of Westminster ahead of Wednesday’s vote. Andrew Griffith, the wealthy businessman who now serves as Mr Johnson’s parliamentary private secretary, the main link between No 10 and the backseat is in Glasgow for the COP 26 summit. The former minister of Cabinet John Whittingdale, who was supposed to oversee the overhaul of the standards, is at home with Covid-19. And the Prime Minister himself returned to London less than 24 hours before the vote after visits to Rome and Glasgow immediately joining journalist Charles Moore, a close friend of Mr Paterson, for a dinner at the Garrick club. The sudden change in leadership caused headaches for the staff of the Commons. After helping Tory backbenchers draft the original amendment delaying Mr Paterson’s punishment, they then had to quash their own work by bringing in a new motion that overturned the original and find time to vote on it. before the parliamentary recess on Wednesday. Some in government were particularly dismayed at the timing of the fiasco, occurring as the COP was underway and on the same day Britain became the first country in the world to allow the anti-Covid drug molnupiravir for use general. A Whitehall source helping to prepare the announcements for this week complained: We thought they were decent policy cuts, but that Paterson thing screwed it up. Mr Kwarteng, the business secretary sent to defend government policy just hours before the turnaround, saw his energy policy statements go unnoticed despite an ally insisting he did not. was not concerned with Westminster nonsense and concluded: This is politics for you. Mr Johnson has long earned a reputation as a person who lives on his intelligence, but the change in leadership repeated this week has infuriated even some of his followers. A source close to the Cabinet quoted Blackadder jokingly: It was as if Baldrick had come up with a clever plan, but ended up being even worse than that.

