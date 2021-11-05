Protests continue after corpse is found at lawmaker Pak’s farm in Karachi





KARACHI: Protests continued on Thursday for the second day of relatives of a man whose body was found at a farm owned by a Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) deputy in Malir, Karachi. Protesters called for the arrest of the defendants in the case, local media reported. The victim’s body was found on Wednesday at the PPP MPA Jam Awais farm at Jam Goth in Malir around 2:30 p.m., Dawn reported citing Memon Goth (SHO) station officer Khalid Abbasi. PPP MPA Jam Awais and MP Jam Abdul Karim were accused by the victim’s brother of being involved in the alleged murder. “Our protest will continue until the cruel waderas (owners) are arrested,” Dawn said, citing the victim’s brother. The allegations were based on a video which relatives said was recorded by the victim himself, in which he claimed to have been tortured and threatened because of a clip where he shot the guests of some influential people hunting in her village, Dawn reported. Relatives as well as members of the Jokhio community held a sit-in with the victim’s body on Thursday on the main national road near Ghaghar Phatak, after which the body was buried and the sit-in was held. resumed which lasted until the evening, reported Dawn. The protest was joined by leaders of various political parties and activists, including PML-N leader Qadir Kalmati, PTI leader Dr Masroor Siyal, PML-F MP Nusrat Abbasi, Sindh United Party leader Zain Shah and former MP Hakeem Baloch, according to the newspaper. Other party leaders and Sindh Minister of Social Affairs Sajid Jokhio visited the victim’s family and assured him that justice was done. The PPP minister, however, denied that it was the politically motivated visit, the newspaper reported. “We are not here to play politics, but to express our regret at the loss of human life and assure the heirs of the arrest of the suspects,” said Dawn, quoting the minister.

