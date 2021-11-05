This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, a connectivity boost to come: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand, as there will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the years to come. Speaking to the residents of Kedarnath in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Modi said: “This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. There will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the years to come and the migration of people from the hills will cease. Next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than in the last 100 years, ”Prime Minister Modi told Kedarnath. The Prime Minister said work on the Chardham road project, connecting the Chardham highways, is proceeding at a rapid pace. “Work has started so that worshipers can come here to Kedarnath ji by cable car in the future. There is also the holy Hemkund Sahib Ji nearby. Work is underway to build a cable car to return the darshan to Hemkund. Sahib ji easy, ”PM Modi said. “Bearing in mind the immense potential and full confidence in the capabilities of the people of Uttarakhand, the state government is involved in the ‘mahayagya’ of the development of Uttarakhand,” he said. he adds. The prime minister said the new development projects will improve the journey of the faithful with improved equipment and security measures to ensure that we are prepared for future calamities. There was a time when spirituality and religion were only associated with stereotypes. But, Indian philosophy speaks of human well-being, sees life in a holistic way. Adi Shankaracharya has worked to make society aware of this truth: PM Modi in Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/qhozsmNnn9 – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021 Prime Minister Modi praised the efforts of the government of Uttarakhand for working proactively to connect Char Dham with well-constructed roads and highways, which will help boost tourism initiatives and employment in the state. “I thank the government of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and all those who have assumed responsibility for this work and this development,” he said. The Prime Minister offered prayers today at the Kedarnath temple. This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the temple during his tenure; the last time he visited Kedarnath Temple was in 2019. He also unveiled the 12 foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district and inaugurated various redevelopment projects worth Rs 130 crore. These projects include the Saraswati Aasthapath Retaining Wall and the Ghats, the Mandakini Aasthapath Retaining Wall, the Tirth Purohit Houses and the Garud Chatti Bridge over the Mandakini River. “The new development projects will improve the journey of the faithful with improved equipment and security measures to ensure that we are prepared to face future calamities,” the Prime Minister said. Located on the bank of the Mandakini River, Kedarnath Temple is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites called “Char Dham”, which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, the Kedarnath temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

