In Turkey, “eternal” wine revives Assyrian culture





Yuhanna Aktas, an Assyrian trader, no longer has to hide the fact that the grapes he harvests are intended to produce wine from the inhabitants of his conservative region in southern Turkey. Aktas, a member of Mardin's declining Christian minority, is fighting an uphill battle to gain acceptance from his Muslim neighbors and city officials, who frown on alcohol sales. "Cultivating and resuscitating the endangered Assyrian culture was my childhood ambition," Aktas said in Midyat, a town 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Syrian border. Only around 3,000 Assyrians remain in the larger province of Mardin, part of the historic region of Mesopotamia, where archaeologists believe wine was invented 2,700 years ago. Due to discrimination and violence, the majority of Assyrians in Turkey either settled in Istanbul or emigrated to the West, reducing their population from 700,000 under the Ottoman Empire to 15,000 today. Their slow start dealt a devastating blow to Mardin's wine traditions, forcing Aktas to embark on a torturous quest to fulfill his ambition. The 44-year-old, who wears glasses and has a touch of a beard, says he received death threats when he first tried to start making wine in 2009. He said that "the workers refused to work for me, and the peasants refused to sell their grapes, claiming that wine is prohibited in Islam." But he persisted, and now he sells 110,000 bottles every year in Turkey. According to Aktas, the choice of the right local grape varieties, in particular a Mazrona grape with a powerful scent similar to the Gewurztraminer grape used in Alsatian white wines, has been the key to its success. The wines are organically grown and fermented naturally without yeast or sulfites, which are additions that extend shelf life, according to Aktas. They also have the added benefit of being considerably healthier for your health. "The sulphites in other wines can cause headaches. With a slight smirk, he remarked, "This is never the case with our wine. The business was so successful that Aktas opened a second production plant in his hometown of Beth Kustan, about 30 kilometers from the Midyat vineyards. The majority of Assyrian families of origin now live in Europe or the United States, as is the case in other cities in the region. Almost ten years ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was Prime Minister at the time, pledged to facilitate the restoration of their properties for these families, thus creating hope for their return. "A number of Assyrians intended to return to Turkey at the time.

