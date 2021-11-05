Xi opens Shanghai international fair as China celebrates 20 years at WTO





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China has fully honored its commitments to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) while addressing the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai in video. Xi said China will participate in the negotiations on digital economy, trade and environment, industrial subsidies and state-owned enterprises with an active and open attitude. Over the past 20 years, China’s overall tariff rate has fallen from 15.3% to 7.4%, lower than the 9.8% the country promised when it joined the WTO in 2001, a- he declared. China will also further reduce the negative list of foreign investment and expand and open the service sector, including telecommunications and health care, in an orderly manner, Xi said. We must stay at the forefront of the dominant trend of economic globalization and help countries around the world to open up more while rejecting unilateralism and protectionism, Xi said. It is very important if we want to bring humanity to a better future. China’s entry into the WTO has been an important factor in its rapid development of merchandise trade in recent decades. In 2020, China’s import and export volume totaled 32.16 trillion yuan ($ 5 trillion), up from 4.22 trillion yuan in 2001. Between 2001 and 2018, Chinese imports of goods grew up at an average annual rate of 13.6%, above the global average of 6.8%. From 2009 to 2018, China’s merchandise imports grew 1.12 times, reaching $ 2.14 trillion. Following China’s accession to the WTO, it adopted the corporate income tax in 2007, effective January 1, 2018 for domestic and foreign companies with the aim of promoting fair competition. Since then, China is currently home to more than one million foreign-invested enterprises. Shanghai hosted the first CIIE in 2018 to connect global companies to the Chinese market. Nearly 3,000 foreign companies from some 127 countries and regions showcase their products and services at this year’s show which runs through November 10. (Header image: Exterior view of the China International Import Expos exhibition center in Shanghai, November 4, 2021. People Visual)

