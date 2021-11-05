PM Modi unveils statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and inaugurates various projects





This is PM Modis’ fifth visit to the temple in the past seven years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at Kedarnath Shiva temple and unveiled a 12 foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. The statue weighing 35 tons is placed in the reconstructed seer samadhi near the temple. The work of rebuilding the Samadhi and the statue had started in 2019. Adi Guru Shankaracharya, the 8th century seer, had reached Moksha in Kedarnath. The unveiling of the statue was broadcast live at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts (monasteries), the birthplace of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and several important temples across the country. This is PM Modis’ fifth visit to the temple in the past seven years. ,

, arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/NZt0HV5FnT – BJP (@ BJP4India) November 5, 2021 The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple. arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/CL6HNKKhXa – BJP (@ BJP4India) November 5, 2021 PM Modi has laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 180 crore. It includes the redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, the management of the Mandakini Aasthapath queue, the administrative office and the hospital, two guest houses, a first aid and tourist facilitation center, a police station, a center command and control and shelter Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building. PM Modi also addressed people on occasion. He said that these development projects will make life easier for the faithful and ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage. “The damage done here years ago was unimaginable. Did the people who came here think our Kedar Dham would rise again? But my inner voice said he would stand with more pride than before, ”Prime Minister Modi said while thanking the government of Uttarakhand and those involved in the construction works. Modi arrived at Dehradun Airport in the morning and was received by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (ret), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi , as well as the Speaker of the Assembly of Uttarakhand, Premchand Aggarwal. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

