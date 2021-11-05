Owen Paterson resigns: Boris Johnson tried to use brutal political force to overturn the standards system – but he miscalculated | Politics News





This week Boris Johnson attempted to use brutal political force to overthrow conventions and norms that limit the power of politicians. He has done this before, successfully proroguing Parliament, overturning Supreme Court rulings and ignoring an intimidating judgment against the Home Secretary. On these occasions, his skill was to take political risks that his predecessors would not take, knowing how far to push Conservative MPs while maintaining their support and the level of public disinterest in political machinations, however unconventional they may be.





“Shame”: MPs vote against the suspension of the former minister

This week is significant as he again attempted to overthrow the established system – wanting to abandon the system to law enforcement deputies while also clearing Owen Paterson – but he failed. Many of the calculations initially seemed correct – on Wednesday night he won a parliamentary majority to block Mr Paterson’s suspension and crush the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards following heavily-whipped Tory votes. However, he miscalculated the wider impact of this railroad across the Commons – the backlash among voters, part of the media and, ultimately, Tory MPs, whose disgust grew after the vote.

Overnight, the Parliamentary Conservative Party made it clear that it believed that after all there should be limits to the Prime Minister's ability to break the rules. The atmosphere was sulphurous. Mr. Paterson's interview with Sky News, where he said he would "not hesitate" to act the same "tomorrow", was reportedly transmitted to a deeply unimpressed Prime Minister a few hours before he turned around.





Paterson: “I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again”

The U-turn arrived shortly before 11 a.m., and Mr. Paterson resignation as a deputy followed at 2:30 p.m. Who is to blame? There is an effort to blame Mark Spencer, the chief whip. The margin of victory was much tighter than expected yesterday, and some Conservatives believe the chief whip has not fully expressed the depth of anger surrounding the issue.





Government signals sordid watchdog a U-turn

However, the plan was fully endorsed by Mr Johnson, who was seen having dinner with Charles Moore, the former editor of the Telegraph and a staunch supporter of Mr Paterson, on Tuesday night. But most worrying is that Conservative MPs felt a bigger backlash than Number 10 anticipated when the vote was taken. It comes days after the outcry over the wastewater vote, which was also not expected. Mr Johnson is so precious to his party because of his political instincts. Anything that suggests this is being called into question will be of concern to Conservative MPs.

