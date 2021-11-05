Xi is running out of time

How much should watchers care Chinese economy? As recently as midsummer, it seemed like a long-term academic matter. In recent months, already anxious observers have been even more dismayed when Beijing decided to recruit companies considered to be at the forefront of infant industries that China has celebrated as the answer to competitiveness, growth and to future employment. In response to new doubts about the wisdom of these political campaigns, the–entrepreneurs in the sector competed to be loyal to their leaders rather than complaining, and many foreign investors dismissed concerns with the message this The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) knew what they were doing and had to be trustworthy.

Write in Foreign Affairs last summer, I Noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping seemed to believe he still had a decade to tinker with the country’s economic model. In fact, I pointed out, there are at most a few years to act before growth runs out. If the Chinese leadership waits until the last minute, it will be too late. The events of the last few months show how time is running out. Real estate developers large and small have run out of cash to pay their bills, revealing the systemic risks of turning a blind eye to unruly real estate investments and causing an overflow of anxiety into domestic and foreign bond markets, where investors have been found. loaned money to these companies and to indebted companies in other sectors. Perceptions of the Chinese economy’s immunity to the dangers of straying from the path of market reform have changed, and concerns have grown that the CCP has missed the window to avoid a hard landing.

SUMMER BLUES

Things started to take a turn for the worse in July, when Beijing launched a crackdown on a range of tech companies. Earlier this year, the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies trumpeted new driving forces through computerization to promote new development, an argument that state support would allow growth to continue. in high-tech sectors. These were the dynamic sectors of the economy most attractive to foreign and domestic financial investors. Suddenly, however, they fell out of favor. New technologies have succeeded in creating comparative advantages for entrepreneurs, which translates into profits and market power. But this led to two problems. First, the market power of tech companies has created fortunes for some, but has helped widen income and wealth gaps. Deng Xiaoping, the CCP leader who ushered in China’s reform and opening up in the late 1970s, warned that some people should get rich first. But the scale of the gaps began to threaten social stability.

Second, and arguably more convincingly, the growing influence of these private companies had the effect of reducing the power of the state and the CCP. Arguing that common prosperity demanded more government regulation and that national security demanded that Beijing take control of these new business giants, authorities stepped in to change the rules, saying that in the future, for-profit education would be deleted.–of–terminals, initial public offerings overseas would require political approval and foreign investment in many niches would be restricted. Whether justified or not, the way in which the CCP has changed the regulatory landscape for e-commerce, carpooling, games and many other industries have cut a valued $ 1.5 trillion at $ 3.0 billions of dollars on the combined stock market valuations of companies.

Chinese local governments are at risk of default.

In August, an even more crucial pillar of the Chinese economy began to crack. Beijing had waited too long to face a nationwide bubble in real estate values ​​and construction volumes. Chinese The biggest real estate developer, Evergrande, has faced downgrades as it struggles to pay off its debts. In addition to disappointing creditors, the company was unable to repay money borrowed from its own employees, pay vendors, or complete construction of apartments it had pre-sold to clients. This led to protests and social tensions this have spilled over into other high-leverage companies, and home buyers have noticed: September saw the worst domestic property sales numbers of any month since at least 2014, and possibly never. The resulting drop in land sales across the country deprives local governments of a major source of revenue, and they, too much, risk defaulting directly or through the quasi-government companies they control, with potential consequences for the hundreds of small commercial banks in the cities that lend to these companies.

Then, in September, an energy supply crisis erupted. One of the reasons was that the National Development and Reform Commission of China (NDRC) requires utility companies to offer customers fixed prices even if they are faced with varying prices for coal. that they need to generate electricity. (Beijing just announced emergency flexibility on these rules.) The disregard for this simple market reality has prompted many utilities to stop producing rather than incur increasing losses and join the list of Chinese companies in bankruptcy. Other energy policy missteps followed. In September, the NDRC released guidelines for provincial officials, telling them that their staff assessments would depend heavily on how well they met formal energy consumption targets. Under pressure and lacking immediate options to improve energy efficiency, many of these officials have ordered businesses to close to reduce the demand For power. Energy shortages are reducing industrial production, even in thriving export industries that are now the main bright spot in China’s economy, including smartphone and auto makers. Throughout September, even residents of China’s wealthiest places, such as Beijing, experienced continuous blackouts. Estimates of economic growth in 2021 and 2022 have been reduced accordingly.

Financial analysts self-censor their research out of fear.

These economic disruptions are fueling general mistrust of China’s prospects. Bond traders are now taking into account the growing default risks posed by Chinese real estate companies and questioning whether to avoid other sectors of the economy. Financial analysts self-censor their research for fear of offending officials by telling a truthful but pessimistic story; this has led to mistrust and uncertainty in the markets. Chinese households are spending more prudently due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but also because they fear that their net value could fall if house prices fall. In October, spending on travel and tourism during the national holiday was lower than in Morne 2020, that is to say lower than that of the pre-vaccination phase of the pandemic. For the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis, central bankers and other officials outside of China are concerned about Beijing’s ability to manage its financial situation and the potential ripple effects. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has gone so far as to publicly express the hope that China will handle the situation responsibly. The CCP’s hard-earned credibility in economic policy is eroding under this drumbeat of negative economic news.

A QUESTION OF CREDIBILITY

Observers have long been concerned about China’s economy, but have worry about things that might happen in the future. In general, optimistic views about Beijing’s ability to sustain growth prevailed over short-term concerns. This faith should have given China enough time to accomplish the hard work of reform: strengthening the efficiency of capital allocation, ensuring strong competition, depoliticize corporate governance, and if not confirm the gradual transition of the economy to full commercialization. Instead, these reform efforts stopped and reversed after the potential consequences became evident to the leaders. After many unsuccessful reform efforts, there is a limit to how long investors and other governments can maintain their confidence in China’s direction.

A severe economic downturn has therefore become a short-term concern, not a distant one. And the most recent responses to growing threats haven’t turned a new leaf: the CCPs move in the last months have consisted of political campaigns rather than recognition of the financial and technical reform the country needs to restore its economic efficiency. The structural problems clearly show that it is a mistake to delay market reforms. The promise of non-market solutions rings hollow again.