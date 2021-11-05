For the BJP, Modi-Pape finds a path to Christian votes. But Francis’ gift got the real message

Text size:

Pope Francis, the head of state of the Vatican, is also the pontiff of the Catholic Church, whose worldwide faithful population is approximately 1.35 billion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the prime minister of the Indian state which has almost the same population. While the first was a priest of the Society of Jesus, the second was a pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and both preached what they believe. Thus, a meeting between them has great political and ideological significance.

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council President Cardinal George Alenchery called it a historic meeting that will add more energy and warmth to the relationship between our country and the Vatican and the Catholic Church. There was a lot of optics in the meeting, which included hugs, Bible kisses, and gift-giving.

According to Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while accepting Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to visit India, Pope Francis said: You (PM Modi) have given me the greatest gift. I can’t wait to visit India. Previously, Pope John Paul II visited India in 1999.

Despite a damning tweet from Hindutva ideologue Madhu Kishwar, there was an unusual elation in the RSS-BJP camp whose supporters mock the Pope as the leader of the cassock gang, referring to the dress of the clergy. Catholic. BJP President JP Nadda hailed the meeting as an opportunity worthy of the history books and a big step towards peace, harmony and interfaith dialogue. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosable said the meeting boosted the country’s prestige and praised it because we believe in Vasudhava Kutumbakam (universal family). We respect all religions.

Christian concern

Kerala’s senior Catholic clergy belonging to the Syro-Malabar rite appear to be ecstatic. They hailed Modis’ invitation to Pope Francis as a historic decision that will help strengthen diplomatic relations between India and Vatican City and nurture relations between different sects of Christianity and other religions. Major Archbishop Baselios Cardinal Cleemis, who once headed the Indian Conference of Catholic Bishops, saw the meeting as a new opportunity for government-community dialogue. According to him, this has historical significance since the meeting took place between the head of the largest democracy and an ancient culture and the head of the largest religious community.

Amid such a rapprochement between BJP leaders and some Church leaders in Kerala, there have been stern dissenting voices.Noted by reporter Liz Mathew in an article for The Indian Express, Sathyadeepam, a Syro Malabar Church publication, claimed that the vested interests of Church leaders were compromising with BJP-RSS leaders despite mounting attacks against the community (and) that the leaders had not raised the issue of attacks on the community and its institutions in other parts of the country.

Father Suresh Mathew, editor of Indian Currents, saidIndian express: The BJP spared no effort and even supported all attacks and hate speech against Christians. Several states have enacted anti-conversion laws that are in violation of the Constitution. Karnataka’s BJP government recently launched an unconstitutional investigation into Christian places of worship. Bishops, priests and lay groups must be aware of the dangerous situation. The time has come for Church leaders in India to get rid of diplomacy and voice their concern for religious freedom and the protection of human rights.

BJPGame

The BJP sees the Pope-Modi meeting as a political ploy to influence Christian voters ahead of elections in Manipur and Goa next year, the two states with 41.2% and 25.1% Christian populations, respectively. The BJP hopes to use the Pope as a tool to support its sagging fortunes in polled states and also to strengthen its base in Kerala (18.38% of the Christian population) where some Church leaders are hand in hand. in their own interest. and survival. Hence the well-prepared event management, photo ops and optics in the Vatican. Written press columnist Jyoti Malhotra puts it succinctly: he and Pope Francis will stand out. Nothing else will matter.

Fortunately, however, the Pope, who is the Vicar of Christ on earth, cannot be so easily deceived. Pope Francis and his Principal Curia, like his Secretary of State who also met Modi, know the extreme Indian situation of communal venom, hatred, intolerance and torture that Muslims and Christians are regularly subjected to. They are also aware of the gross violations of human rights and religious freedom in India, the violence perpetrated by state and non-state actors, including the Sangh Parivar, and the prosecutions by investigative agencies that are currently rife. against individuals and groups in a finely choreographed setting. black opera and the prevailing atmosphere of xenophobia, in the words of John Dayal, journalist, public activist and former president of the All India Catholic Union.

The pope’s gift

And so, the Pope conveyed his appropriate message through the gift he made to Modi of a circular bronze cast depicting the Bible verse The desert will become a fruitful field, a quote from the Old Testament book of the prophet Isaiah chapter 32 verse 15. In this Bible verse there is hope for better governance in the land. Pope Francis did not convey the message directly but through a parable, which is the language of Jesus. The parable is a story used to illustrate a moral or spiritual lesson, as told in the gospels. In the Parable of the Good Samaritan, which is universally known, Jesus uses the example of the Jew and the Samaritan, from Samaria, the region of ancient Palestine. When the Jew died on the road, it was the Samaritan, hated by the Jews, who saved him and not his own Jewish brethren, who passed by.

From the mouth of the prophet Isiah, the most prolific predictor before the birth of Jesus, is the vision of an age of peace and prosperity after the end of the prevailing tribulations. Verse 12, the subject of the gift, gives a complete prophecy of hope that the destruction of the false would be followed by the realization of the true: “And righteousness dwells in the wilderness, and righteousness settles upon the fruit. field The effect of righteousness shall be peace, and the reward of righteousness rest and security forever

But it is in the first verses of chapter 32 of Isiah that the poignant message of the Pope is found: Then the eyes of those who see will no longer be closed, and the ears of those who hear will listen. The fool will no longer be called noble nor the villain will be highly respected. For fools speak foolishness, their hearts are turned to evil: they practice ungodliness and spread error concerning the Lord; they leave empty for those who are hungry and for those who are thirsty they retain water. The scoundrels use wicked methods, they invent evil plans to destroy the poor with lies, even when the plea of ​​the needy is right.

We only hope that the true papal message is understood and heard.

The author is a former army and IAS officer. Opinions are personal.

