Politics
Boris Johnson left counting the cost of Owen Paterson’s debacle
The fallout from the Owen Paterson Row continued, with Boris Johnson counting the cost of a humiliating government turnaround.
The Prime Minister now faces the prospect of a by-election in North Shropshire which will be dominated by sordid allegations following Mr Paterson’s resignation.
And Labor has demanded an investigation into the Secretary of Business’s comments about the future of the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, whose investigation into Mr Paterson sparked the chaos seen this week in Westminster.
The problem will not go away, with MPs scheduled to hold an emergency debate on Monday on the consequences of this week’s events in the Commons.
Former Cabinet Minister Paterson resigned as an MP rather than being suspended from Parliament for 30 sitting days for an alleged violation of lobbying rules.
The senior conservative announced his resignation after the prime minister was forced to abandon a plan to prevent Mr Paterson’s immediate suspension by launching a review of the entire disciplinary system.
The controversial plan was backed by nearly 250 Tory MPs on Wednesday, though there was a major rebellion and on Thursday morning the government was forced to turn back, blaming a lack of cross-party support.
The ridiculous string of events has led some Tories to point fingers at Chief Whip Mark Spencer, although Downing Street has insisted Mr Johnson has confidence in him and “the great job” he is doing.
Former chief whip Mark Harper, who was one of 13 Tories to rebel to vote against the plans on Wednesday, said the case was “one of the most uninspiring episodes” he has seen during his 16 years in Parliament and seemed to blame Mr Johnson.
“My colleagues should not have been instructed from above to vote for this,” he said.
Mr Paterson had a comfortable majority of nearly 23,000 in North Shropshire and the circumstances of the by-election led to claims that opposition parties could unite behind a single anti-sleaze candidate, although sources Labor insisted that no “official” talks had taken place.
Ahead of the government’s turnaround and Mr Paterson’s subsequent resignation, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng suggested that the outcome of the vote calling for reform of the Commons standards regime had cast doubt on Kathryn Stone’s position as as parliamentary commissioner for standards.
“I think it’s hard to see what the future of the commissioner is, given that we are revising the process, reversing and trying to reform this whole process, but it’s up to the commissioner to decide her position , ”He told Sky News.
Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, has called for an investigation into whether the comments violated the Ministerial Code which calls for “consideration and respect” and “proper and proper” working relations with parliamentary staff.
In a letter to independent advisor on ministerial interests Lord Geidt, Ms Rayner said: “For the business secretary to use this entirely corrupt process to intimidate the independent parliamentary commissioner is disgusting.”
Mr Paterson was put to a vote on his suspension after repeatedly pressuring ministers and officials at two companies paying him more than £ 100,000 a year.
He has always claimed his innocence but said he resigned because “I am not able to erase my name in the current system” and because of the desire to spare his family – the wife of his family – from further suffering. Mr. Paterson committed suicide in 2020.
Mr Johnson said it was “very sad” that Mr Paterson is stepping down after a “distinguished career”.
