Syrian opposition forces prepare for possible Turkish operation in Syria

Syrian opposition forces have said they stand ready to join a possible Turkish operation against terrorist elements in northern Syria, after Ankara signaled an offensive to tackle it. Syrian wing of the PKK, the YPG, which poses a threat to its national security and local Syrians.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria, Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Spring of Peace in 2019. These operations were aimed at all to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor and to allow peaceful resettlement. residents.

Tensions have soared since two Turkish police officers were killed a month ago in a missile attack in northern Syria led by the YPG. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said the attack was “the last straw”, although Ankara gave no indication that an operation is imminent.

Opposition sources told Reuters news agency that Turkey recently sent military supplies to its Syrian allies as part of preparations for possible action, and that opposition fighters have been redeployed towards areas which should be the target of any further attack.

“Going into a state of full readiness now only requires a short period before a military operation is declared,” said Major Youssef Hamoud, spokesperson for the Syrian National Army (SNA).

‘No hindsight

Previous Turkish operations were preceded by long accumulations and large movements of Turkish forces at the border, which have yet to be observed this time around.

Ankara has not made a commitment to act and has given few details on the plans if a decision is made.

We are already on the ground in Syria, we have not left the field. The main reason for our presence there is to secure our border while providing security across the border, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kaln told reporters on Thursday.

If you think of the Turkish-Syrian border, we are talking about a 911 kilometer (566 mile) long border, it is a priority for us to secure it, he added, saying that Turkey will not tolerate any attack towards its borders. from here.

Everyone should know that we are ready for any kind of operation to protect our country from threats.

After meeting US President Joe Biden in Rome last weekend, Erdoan said: “When it’s time for an operation, of course, an operation will be performed. There is no hindsight from that. . “

A senior Turkish security official said preparations were underway. “The operation will begin when all preparations are completed,” the official said.

Efforts to combat the YPG have been complicated by the YPG’s ties to Russia and the United States, which both support the group.

Neither Russia nor the United States have kept their promises to withdraw the YPG from the agreed areas, Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu said last week.

The United States and Russia were supposed to push back elements of the YPG 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of the areas controlling Washington and Moscow, the top Turkish diplomat said.

“We are coordinating with Russia on the matter. The matter has already been discussed with the United States,” the senior Turkish security official said.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the United States, Turkey and the European Union, and Washington’s support for its Syrian affiliate has weighed heavily on bilateral relations with Ankara.

The United States has mainly partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in their fight against the terrorist group Daesh. Turkey, for its part, strongly opposed the presence of the YPG in northern Syria. Ankara has long opposed US support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Turkey and terrorizes the local population, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the United States provided military training and provided military support trucks to the YPG, despite the security concerns of its NATO ally. Emphasizing that one cannot support one terrorist group to defeat another, Turkey has carried out its own counterterrorism operations, in which it has succeeded in eliminating a significant number of terrorists from the region.