PM Modi inaugurates statue of Adi Shankaracharya and redevelopment projects of Rs 400 crore Kedarpuri in Kedarnath





The Rs 400 crore Kedarpuri reconstruction project is a dream project for Modi, who personally reviews his progress at regular intervals. (Twitter / ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in Kedarnath. Modi offered prayers at the temple before unveiling the 35-ton statue, whose work began in 2019. He also ushered in a plethora of projects, including reconstruction samadhi(resting place) of Shankaracharya. Thesamadhisuffered heavy damage in the 2013 flood near the Mandakini, a tributary of the Ganges, in the Rudraprayag district. The 8th century seer Shankaracharya had reachedmoksha(illumination) in Kedarnath. The events were broadcast live at 12jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya monasteries, his birthplace and several important temples in India. You are all witnesses to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharyasamadhihere today. His devotees are present here in spirit. All mathsandjyotirlingas in the country are connected with us today,International Asian Newsquoted Modi. On his fifth visit to the temple as Prime Minister, Modi paid homage to Lord Shiva at the temple and participated in theaartibefore embarking on a circumambulation. The Prime Minister arrived at Dehradun Airport early this morning and was greeted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retired). He inaugurated redevelopment projects worth Rs 130 crore in Kedarnath including Saraswati aasthapath retaining wall and ghats, Tirth Purohit houses, Mandakini aasthapath retaining wall and Garud Chatti bridge over the Mandakini. The Rs 400 crore Kedarpuri reconstruction project is a dream project for Modi, who personally reviews his progress at regular intervals. After (the) destruction of 2013, people were thinking if Kedarnath could be redeveloped. But a voice inside me always told me that Kedarnath would be rearranged again, Modi said. I have regularly reviewed the redevelopment works of Kedarnath in Delhi. I reviewed the progress of the various works carried out here through images of drones. I want to thank everyonerawals here for their advice for this work. Dhami and his Cabinet colleagues reviewed preparations at the temple ahead of Modis’ visit. The chief minister said Modi plans to develop Devbhoomi as the spiritual and cultural capital of the world where people come for peace, Dhami said. The large-scale redevelopment of Kedarnath is a step towards implementing this vision, Dhami added. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

