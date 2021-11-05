China mocks ‘powerless’ Biden over climate summit ‘apology’





China took President Bidens’ comments at the Glasgow climate summit as an opportunity to mock the president for being “powerless” despite President Xi Jinping’s absence from the conference. Biden spoke at the opening of the UN’s COP26 climate summit on Monday, stressing the need for “action and solidarity” while taking the opportunity to “apologize” for the fact that “the United States, under the last administration,” withdrew from the Paris accord. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States, under the last administration, withdrew from the Paris agreement. It put us back a bit.” , Biden said. The Beijing-backed Global Times newspaper published an article the next day ridiculing Bidens’ “lofty” apologies. The report highlighted discord among U.S. voters, noting some online comments from “netizens” who “can’t wait until 2024 when the Republican Party, or even Donald Trump himself, apologizes for Bidens’ apologies “. NASA STUDY: CLIMATE CHANGE IMPACT ON GLOBAL CULTURES FORECAST OVER THE NEXT DECADE The report attempts to highlight the more controversial side of the climate change discussion in the United States and has highlighted the differences between Biden and former President Donald Trump. Xu Liang, associate professor at the School of International Relations at Peking University of International Studies, asserted that such postings by US leaders showed “the decline of the United States.” Meanwhile, Xi has been absent from the Group of 20 summit in Rome and this week’s global climate talks in Scotland, drawing criticism from Biden and questions about China’s commitment to cut gas emissions. Greenhouse effect. BIDEN calls climate crisis an EXISTENTIAL THREAT, Apologizes for Trump’s withdrawal from Paris agreement China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide and has pledged to start cutting this production by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. The United States and others urged Beijing to make larger commitments, but Xi’s administration has strongly hinted that these will only come in exchange. for political concessions. Trump himself had taken hold of Bidens’ comment, saying world leaders “didn’t care” at Biden. BIDEN PROJECTS WEAKNESS AND NOT FORCE ON CHINA IN THE WAKING OF AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL: MCCAUL “We’ve never been looked down upon like now, including the fact that the leaders of foreign countries, who are all at the top of their game, laugh at Biden as he goes around the world. Europe. So low and too bad for America. There has never been a time like this, “Trump said in a statement. However, some outlets, like AxesRather, argued that Bidens’ comments were an acknowledgment that the United States will find it difficult to convince other countries to follow their lead on climate issues after switching between directions with different administrations. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP These efforts could have borne fruit after 18 countries joined with the United States and Canada in creating a “climate pledge” to end public funding of fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022. . All funds will be redirected to clean energy spending instead, Reuters reported.

