HDP vows to continue resistance on fifth anniversary of political coup





Opposition TURKEY People’s Democratic Party (HDP) has pledged to continue resistance against a political coup as it marks five years since the mass arrests of key party members today. We are resisting internally and externally in all spheres of life against the ongoing political coup against the will of the people, a party statement said. According to the statement, the state targeted the HDP as a party obstructing plans to institutionalize fascism in Turkey, but insisted that the struggle for freedom and democracy would continue. They [the government] we will lose, we will win, he added in a message of challenge. Our party stands up and continues to be a hope for all the peoples of Turkey. Rallies were held across the country marking the undemocratic decision taken by autocratic Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in November 2016, as part of a crackdown following the failed military coup against him. They demanded the release of all political prisoners, including former party co-chairs Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag. The European Court of Human Rights ruled last year that Mr Demirtass’ continued detention was unlawful. But Turkey simply rejected the judgment, insisting it did not apply to the former HDP presidential candidate as he faces terrorism charges. Despite numerous appeals, the Council of Europe, of which Turkey is a member state, failed to act, while other bodies voiced concerns and issued statements without concrete action. He said the situation was not cruelty to us, but to the people we represent, adding: Our comrades will be killed, they will be slaughtered, but there will be no investigation and their political representatives who express their concerns will be brought to justice. Mr Demirtass’ wife Basak remained optimistic and said justice would prevail. Even so, we never gave up hope in those five years, she said in a video message. HDP co-chair Mithat Sancar said the party is the will of the people and is the party of hope, equality, and a democratic future and freedom for Turkey. He was responding to comments from Iyi party leader Meral Aksenar, who said on Wednesday that the HDP must distance itself from the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The Turkish state accuses the party of the link in order to associate it with terrorism. Some 20,000 party members and supporters have been detained since 2016, of which 10,000 have been imprisoned. More than 200 councilors, mayors and deputies are in jail, while an offer has been made to shut down the party due to its ties to banned organizations. The so-called Kobani case, currently pending, calls for several life sentences for 108 leading HDP officials on a range of charges, including murder and disruption of state unity. They are accused of causing the deaths of 37 people after calling for protests against government inaction when ISIS besieged the largely Kurdish town of Kobani in northern Syria in 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/w/hdp-vows-continue-resistance-fifth-anniversary-political-coup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos