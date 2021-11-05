As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the armed forces, reports indicate Rahul Gandhi flew to London on vacation

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the Nowshera area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir on November 4, according to a Republic TV report, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has stolen in London. Prime Minister Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the armed forces since 2014 when he became Prime Minister.

I want to spend Diwali with members of my family, so I join you for this festival, Modi explained his priority as a citizen and prime minister and applauded the role of the army brigade that carried out a strike successful surgery against Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists on September 29. , 2016, following a terrorist attack on a military base in the Uri sector.

I feel privileged to have been able to spend Diwali with our brave soldiers in Nowshera, not as Prime Minister but as a member of their family. Here are some previews. pic.twitter.com/NfO87v9wQE Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021

Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir during the celebration of Diwali with members of the armed forces came at a time when the forces were carrying out operations against Islamic terrorists following targeted assassinations of minorities in the valley.

Rahul Gandhi on the other hand that, according to a media report, has stolen in London.

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for taking a trip abroad. “Prime Minister Modi returned from a successful visit to the G20, COP26 and immediately got to work, chaired important meetings and made big decisions. Today he was in Nowshera to celebrate Deepawali with jawans. But where is Rahul Gandhi? Apparently on their way to London for another vacation! BJP chief and IT cell manager Amit Malviya said.

Prime Minister Modi returned from a successful visit to the G20, COP26 and immediately got to work, chaired important meetings and made big decisions. Today he was in Nowshera to celebrate Deepawali with jawans. But where is Rahul Gandhi? Apparently on their way to London for another vacation! pic.twitter.com/ZquboWRpUv Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 4, 2021

So far, there has been no update on Rahul Gandhi’s vacation in London and Congress has made no official statement on the purpose of the visit.

Rahul Gandhi – A part-time politician and a full-time traveler

In December 2020, Rahul Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on the eve of the 136th founding day of the Congress. When questions were raised about the sudden disappearance of Rahul Gandhi on such an important occasion, nervous leaders in Congress gave contradictory explanations. KC Venugopal said he made a personal visit to see his grandmother. Kanti Lal Bhuria, on the other hand, claimed that Rahul Gandhi had left for party work.

On October 6, 2019, barely a fortnight before the legislative elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, Rahul Gandhi left for Bangkok, leaving behind a herd of fighters. While the BJP had launched formidable challenges, there was a clear split within Congress into two camps led by Rahul Gandhi and another by Sonia Gandhi. In Haryana, ahead of his visit, former Head of State Unity Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party, alleging that those prepared by Rahul Gandhi have been sidelined. Immediately after his return from Bangkok, he undertook a trip to Indonesia.

This further escape of Rahul Gandhi from responsibility, Congress has defended as a mediation visit. Notably, under his leadership, Congress had scheduled up to 35 press conferences across the country between November 1 and 8 (2019) against the economic policies and decisions of the Modi government. But Rahul Gandhi skipped the protests.

In May 2019, before the vote count of the legislative elections, many political activities were taking place. Believing that the NDA led by Modi was going to be defeated, the president of the UPA, Sonia Gandhi, had guest prominent leaders of opposition parties to vote on a candidate for prime minister. However, the meeting was postponed because the NDA got a massive mandate. Surprisingly, Rahul Gandhi had apparently planned his visit to London as his mother Sonia Gandhi worried about the fate of Congress and the future of her son in the post-election scenario. However, Rahul Gandhi postponed the visit as the media claim.

According to media reports, Rahul Gandhi often skipped important parliamentary sessions and debates. In January 2018, he had jumped up the budget session for a sabbatical leave.

In 2015, Rahul Gandhi disappeared for 60 days under the name of vipassana or meditation. He visited four South Asian countries, namely Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam, from February 16 to April 16, 2015. He spent a maximum of 21 days in Myanmar, which is considered a dangerous place for a beneficiary of the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Rahul Gandhi’s overseas visits have always surprised his party and the SPG

Even though congressional leaders defended his untimely and secretive foreign visits, he always left SPG disturbed. Its SPG protection was withdrawn in November 2019. In November 2019, during the debate on the 2019 Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that since 2015, Rahul Gandhi had traveled 247 times abroad without informing SPG. . Shah had also said that other members of the Gandhi family, namely Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had also flouted the SPG standards. He said Sonia Gandhi also made up to 24 overseas visits without notifying SPG. Of Priyanka, he said she has taken 99 overseas trips since 1991, which she did not apply for SPG coverage on 78 of those trips.