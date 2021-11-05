Digvijaya Singh questions Prime Minister Modi’s military uniform and seeks clarification from CDS Bipin Rawat and Rajnath Singh





Digvijaya Singh asks CDS Bipin Rawat and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for clarification | Photo credit: ANI Highlights Could General Rawat or Rajnath Singh clarify, Digvijaya Singh said in a tweet PM Modi has been wearing military uniform since 2017 He celebrated Diwali with soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces in the Nowshera district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces in the Nowshera district of Jammu and Kashmir wearing a military uniform, top Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked if any civilians or non-soldiers could dress in military uniform. He further sought clarification from the Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. In a tweet, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh asked, “Can a civilian, a non-military person, dress in an army uniform? General Rawat or Raksha Mantri ji could they clarify. PM Modi started wearing military uniform from 2017 The Prime Minister has been celebrating Diwali with Indian soldiers since 2016 and appeared in civilian clothes, but from 2017 he began to don Indian army combat gear without any insignia. This is not the first time that Congress has criticized the Prime Minister for appearing in military uniform. Last year the big old party called him an “imitating prime minister” and also questioned his decision to wear a military uniform when he visited a Border Security Forces (BSF) camp in Jaisalmer. , Rajasthan on Diwali. “He is neither the head of the army nor the officer” Congress leader Tariq Anwar hit the prime minister saying he was fit to change his dress depending on the occasion. “Sometimes he dresses like a tea seller, sometimes dressed in a costume worth 10 lakhs, sometimes as a guard, sometimes as a chief pradhan sevak and sometimes as a sadhu and a soldier,” Anwar tweeted in Hindi. . The Youth Wing of Congress posted a photo of Modi in an army uniform and asked how appropriate it was for a politician to wear the prestigious uniform among army personnel. “He is neither the head of the army nor the officer. How appropriate is it for a civilian leader to wear a military uniform? The caption read.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/article/digvijaya-singh-questions-pm-modi-s-military-uniform-seeks-clarification-from-cds-bipin-rawat-and-rajnath-singh/829392 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos