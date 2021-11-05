



Ti Gong China will do everything to restore and ensure the fluidity of global industrial and supply chains amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory letter to the 2021 North Bund Forum on Thursday. on international shipping. Xi said China is willing to work with other countries to overcome difficulties, adapt to the new development trend of green, low-carbon and smart shipping, and deepen international cooperation in maritime affairs. China will promote the healthy development of the international maritime industry and help build a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said. He praised the industry’s positive role in fighting the pandemic, promoting the resumption of trade and maintaining the stability of industrial and supply chains globally. The forum, on the theme “Openness and inclusion, innovation and reform, and win-win cooperation: embracing the future development and restructuring of international maritime transport”, is co-organized by the Shanghai government and the Ministry of Transport and is held will close on Friday. Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang said Shanghai is working at a rapid pace to become an international shipping hub. He said the forum can become a key exchange platform for addressing global maritime issues, policies and policies and an incubator for new rules. Leading shipping and civil aviation companies and organizations have launched the “Shanghai Initiative: Smoothing the International Supply Chain”. The initiative urged the global maritime transport sectors to cooperate to achieve smart, green and sustainable development, as well as to cope with the pandemic and contribute to the global economic recovery. Ti Gong “Let’s join hands and help build a secure, smooth and green global supply chain,” said Wan Min, President of China COSCO Shipping Group. The forum, launched in Shanghai this year, aims to boost the global shipping industry and strengthen international cooperation, both of which have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials from the Chinese Ministry of Transport, the Shanghai government and the United Nations, as well as international maritime and civil aviation organizations, as well as famous economists gave speeches. The forum was held on the north of the Bund along the Huangpu River. Foreign speakers shared their opinions online. Kitack Lim, secretary general of the International Maritime Organization, said maritime transport remains at the heart of the global supply chain to support international trade and ensure global economic development. “Indeed, shipping will also be at the heart of the post-COVID global recovery,” Lim said. Stephen Creamer, director of the Office of Air Navigation at the International Civil Aviation Organization, said 2020 saw the worst declines in civil aviation in history, with passenger numbers falling to 2003 levels with airline and industry losses totaling nearly half a trillion dollars. “We are also now starting to see the effects of the massive global immunization initiative and signs of a more stable and sustainable recovery,” Creamer said. The Asia-Pacific region has led this recovery in many ways, largely due to the resurgence of the domestic market in China, which returned to pre-pandemic levels late last year, he said. he declared to the forum. Shanghai ports handled 43.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units last year, leading the world for the 11th consecutive year. The city also became one of the top three shipping hubs for the first time, according to the Xinhua-Baltic Exchange’s International Shipping Center Development Index.

