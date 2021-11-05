Politics
Boris Johnson “can’t help but look at breasts,” says Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson would fight massively against a female opponent, his former adviser has said.
In a blog post, Dominic Cummings quoted a woman who reportedly worked closely with the Prime Minister as saying that she told him: He can’t take women seriously, he can’t help but watch them boobs and talk like idiots.
The political strategist shared the allegations on Twitter and his Substack, where he has previously criticized his former boss and shared their private WhatsApp messages.
He wrote: The trajectory of the PM is clear, no plan or sway, just crises and media entertainment.
This is a huge opportunity for Labor to re-collapse the Red Wall, take power, make changes and then increase the majority as the Conservative Party is rocked by civil war and recriminations as Boris s ‘flies away making jokes, making money and chasing the billionaire. private islands.
He also made terrible predictions for Keir Starmer in an election, calling him a dead gamer working on a script and recommended shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy as his replacement.
Mr Cummings said: Instead of focusing week after week on violent crime, [Kier Starmer] babbles about the next Bond and stumbles into aired interviews with no clear idea of the story he’s trying to make and therefore accidentally news stories about things that are irrelevant or make him look even worse.
He said Labor should instead focus on the economy and crime, allowing the public and media to focus on the NHS.
He added: Accept Starmer is a dud and replace it now. The problem is not the staff, the problem is them.
The perfect replacement is a woman from the Midlands who can focus on the home crowd and build a team.
People already trust you on the NHS. In the same way that we pushed Boris into a hospital throughout 2019, [the next leader] should always be on TV with local businesses and the police.
He dismissed transgender discrimination as a culture war issue and recommended that the next Labor leader blow up the career of an MP who takes a public stand on the issue, telling Labor not to stand up for the rights of trans women.
Mr Cummings, who was credited with running the Vote Leave campaign in 2016, also said Labor should close their London headquarters and open in a Tory Midlands headquarters so staff can live with the people they must persuade.
He said: They’re going to go clubbing and get hammered and have dates with people there.
They will learn what these places really look like. What people care about and don’t.
Staff will learn how much most London news matters and what matters.
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/11/04/boris-johnson-cant-help-staring-at-tits-dominic-cummings-claims-15538021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
