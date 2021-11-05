Here’s where Xi Jinping could strike next in China’s regulatory crackdown, Economy News & Top Stories

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – China’s campaign to tighten regulations in many industries across the country is showing signs of slowing, causing some relief among global investors. But there are a number of unresolved issues that could still have a huge impact on industries and financial markets.

The severity of the penalty for Didi Global’s controversial initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, the result of an investigation into corruption in China’s huge financial sector, and details of a planned expansion of trials property tax are just a few of the potential concerns of investors.

China’s scrutiny of everything from technology to online tutors and real estate spurred a sale that, at one point, wiped out more than $ 1 trillion ($ 1.35 trillion). dollars) of the value of the country’s shares in the world. The MSCI China Index is down 15% this year, behind global equities at their highest since 1998. President Xi Jinping seeks to reshape the economy, tackle inequality and reduce financial risks without destabilizing growth .

Here are some of the main areas of focus for different industries as Xi’s crackdown rumbles:

Technology

Didi probe: Investors are awaiting the outcome of China’s regulatory investigations into ride-sharing giant Didi, logistics platform Full Truck Alliance and online recruiting firm Kanzhun, following their U.S. listings earlier this year. Regulators are assessing a range of potential sanctions against Didi, including a fine and the introduction of a public investor, Bloomberg reported in July. The Cyberspace Administration of China has suggested that the three companies consider selling shares in Hong Kong, Dow Jones reported last month, adding that investigations could end as early as this month.

IPO Ant: What will happen with Ant’s IPO remains an open question, a year after Beijing called off what would have been the world’s biggest debut. Bankers say they have stopped receiving regular communications from the company, and some doubt it will return to the market before 2023, Bloomberg News reported last month. On the bright side, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma recently visited Europe, according to Hong Kong media, suggesting improved relations with the government.

Big Data: China has made it clear that the government will play a central role in controlling data and that private companies must comply with Beijing’s priorities. Xi’s administration has debated a range of proposals, ranging from nationalizing data as part of a government-controlled company to setting guidelines for companies to manage their own data. The final decision will have far-reaching ramifications for almost any tech company.

Breaking down silos: Chinese authorities’ efforts to open up closed ecosystems operated by its largest companies are being closely watched. Authorities are considering asking Tencent Holdings companies to let competitors access and display their content in search results, Bloomberg News reported last month. Such a move could further break down online barriers and disrupt internet advertising.

Markets

Registration abroad: Beijing regulators are still framing rule changes that would allow them to prevent Chinese companies from listing overseas even if the stock sales unit is incorporated outside of China, in using the Variable Interest Entity (VIE) model. The move would close a loophole long used by tech giants to bypass restrictions on foreign investment in sensitive industries, though it is still unclear what that would mean for VIE companies already listed overseas. especially in the United States.

IPO in Hong Kong: Companies considering going public in Hong Kong may be exempt from first seeking approval from the Chinese cybersecurity watchdog, Bloomberg News reported in July. If confirmed, it would make the registration process for Hong Kong cheaper than for the United States. Uncertainty over Hong Kong’s treatment weighs on the city’s IPO market, which is going through a period of drought.

Finance

Corruption investigation: Last month, the leading anti-corruption body began a two-month inspection of 25 financial institutions, including the central bank, the banking and insurance regulator, lenders and bad debt managers. The investigation will examine whether officials and banks were too close to private companies, including China Evergrande Group, Didi and Ant, the Wall Street Journal reported. The last major investigation into the industry took place at the end of 2015 following a stock market crash and resulted, among other things, in the detention of bankers and managers of brokerage houses.

Cross-border brokers: The future of Chinese cross-border brokers is uncertain after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations, causing shares of Futu Holdings and Fintech Holding to fall. The companies operate in a gray area allowing Chinese investors to evade capital controls and trade stocks in markets such as Hong Kong and New York.

Goods

Property tax : Investors are eagerly awaiting details of China’s plans to expand property tax trials to more areas of Shanghai and Chongqing and start taxing homeowners. The plan, reported by Xinhua at the end of last month, did not specify where the new tests will be applied. Hainan, which is emerging as a free trade hub, and Shenzhen are among the likely candidates. While the five-year plan suggests that a nation-wide tax is unlikely to be implemented anytime soon, concerns about the potential impact of the trials have weighed on real estate inventories. A developer index has fallen for seven straight days after the news broke.

Luxury products

Taxes / common prosperity:Xi’s “common prosperity” campaign poses a potential risk to luxury goods makers such as the Burberry Group and Richemont Financial Co. if it leads to increased efforts to suppress conspicuous consumption. China’s tax system still favors the rich, which means that one way to redistribute wealth would be to increase taxes. The country is also one of the only large economies not to levy inheritance tax. So far, there have been few public signs that tax reforms are in sight. Chinese consumers are the main driver of global premium product sales.

Macau Casinos

Casino Reviews: The Macau government is considering regulations to tighten restrictions on operators, including appointing government officials to “oversee” companies. The proposed changes could be made in a revised casino law, which will be passed before Macau issues new gambling licenses to operators. Current licenses expire in June of next year. The industry could remain “almost non-investable” until new licenses are clear, JPMorgan analysts wrote in an Oct. 1 note.

Hong Kong

Anti-Sanctions Law: While Beijing apparently is not imposing anti-sanctions law on Hong Kong at this time, it remains a concern for the city’s financial markets. The law is based on legislation passed on the mainland in June, which gives the Chinese government broad powers to seize the assets of entities that enforce U.S. sanctions. In August, China’s top legislative body postponed a vote on imposing the law on the former British colony, a local delegate saying it had been postponed pending further study.