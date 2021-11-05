Tories rant over Boris Johnson’s screaming U-turn as he fails to save sleazy MP Owen Paterson

Desperate Tories raged after a 24-hour flip-flop as Boris Johnson’s humiliating attempt to save a sordid ally exploded in his face.

A tidal wave of fury has forced the Prime Minister to put in place plans to tear up anti-corruption rules to save the political career of his friend Owen Paterson.

Hours after news of the shock was announced, Paterson radically resigned as Tory MP, saying he could not get a fair hearing.

He said in a farewell shot that the past few days had been intolerable for him and his family and so he decided to walk.

But the chaos infuriated his own party with one MP calling the saga a total shit show that left the Conservatives looking like idiots.

They added: We look like pigs with our noses in the trough. And a high-ranking minister got annoyed: it all hit the sleaze button. We have received a ton of angry emails. It looks like it all dates back to the 90s. MPs would get together to support their friends.

The astonishing events had seen Boris on Wednesday exercise his huge majority to abandon Parliament’s anti-sleaze rules and secure a temporary stay for Mr Paterson.

The Tory MP for North Shropshire had been kicked out of Parliament for 30 sitting days and was set to fight a by-election after being convicted of pressuring ministers.

‘Wallowing in misery’

Boris had tried to push through plans to overturn the rules and create a Conservative-dominated appeal committee. But the hugely controversial decision, which overturned the findings of anti-corruption czar Kathryn Stone, sparked a massive backlash that frightened the prime minister.

Amid a flood of accusations that the Tories were wallowing in misery, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng drew the straw and was sent to defend the plan.

He said Mr Paterson was the victim and suggested Ms Stone should resign as politicians were reversing the process. But as he championed the move, Mr Johnson was already making plans for his U-turn.

The Prime Minister was shocked at the extent of the backlash and furious at Mr. Paterson’s lack of contrition. Just after 10:30 a.m., Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg told Members of the House of Commons that the government would drop its proposal.

He admitted the attempt to tear up the regulations would fail after Labor and the SNP vowed to boycott the new body. Instead, he said No.10 would seek inter-party talks while the case and Mr Paterson’s punishment returned to the Commons for another vote.

A curator said: Kwasi was like a slaughterhouse lamb. It was horrible. By the end of lunch hour, Mr. Paterson had resigned, saying he was unable to clear my name in the current system.

I am very sad that Parliament is losing the services of Owen Paterson, who has been my friend and colleague for decades. Boris Johnson

The ex-cabinet minister, 65, who says his wife Rose was driven to suicide by the investigation against him, and his death last year was mocked and his pain minimized.

The father of three added: My children have asked me to quit politics, for my own sake as well as for theirs. I agree with them. I don’t want my wife’s memory and reputation to become political football. Above all, I have always put my family first.

Mr Johnson replied: I am very sad that Parliament is losing the services of Owen Paterson, who has been a friend and colleague of mine for decades.

But as the tee shot was fired in a by-election in North Shropshire where the Tories have an overwhelming majority of 23,000, many Tories remained angry. Their targets were Chief Whip Mark Spencer and Mr Rees-Mogg, with MPs accusing them of pushing the Prime Minister with his stupid plan. A senior curator said: It has been a total showdown. He looks like a fool, and we all look like fools. How stupid do you have to be?

The problem with Boris is that he fills his cabinet with second-rate people, which means there’s no one to tell him he should go any other way.

Other MPs accused the weak cabinet of not having the courage to tell the prime minister it was a bad idea. Andrea Leadsom, who moved the amendment to change the sleaze rules, admitted: I regret what happened yesterday.

PATERSON STATEMENT THE past two years have been an indescribable nightmare for me and my family. My integrity, which is close to my heart, has been called into question several times and publicly. I maintain that I am completely innocent of what I have been accused of and have acted at all times in the interest of public health and safety. Me, my family and my loved ones know that. I cannot delete my name in the current system. Well, much worse than questioning my honesty was, of course, the suicide of my beloved and wonderful wife, Rose. She was everything for my children and me. We miss her every day and the world will always be gray, sad and ultimately meaningless without her. The last few days have been intolerable for us. Worst of all was seeing people, including MPs, publicly laughing and mocking the death of Roses and minimizing our pain. My children therefore asked me to quit politics altogether, for my own sake as well as for theirs. I agree with them. I don’t want my wife’s memory and reputation to become political football. Above all, I have always put my family first. It is a painful decision but I believe it is the right one. I will remain a civil servant but outside the cruel world of politics. Extract from the full declaration