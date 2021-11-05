Boris Johnson treats checks and balances with contempt

T HE DOES are overwhelming. Owen Paterson, a former Conservative cabinet minister now in the backbenches, was paid 9,000 ($ 12,700) a month for consulting work by two companies, one and a half times his parliamentary salary. And, of course, he made a living lobbying ministers and officials on their behalf. The Standards Commissioner, an independent civil servant, concluded that he had brought Parliament into disrepute.

Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios Where Android.

Its all-party standards committee recommended a 30-day suspension. But on November 3, in a ploy concocted just 24 hours earlier, Tory deputy voted, on instructions from the government, to avoid any shady mess by creating a new committee to examine how deputy s are supervised. Mr. Paterson’s case will therefore be reconsidered. It was as if an appeals court had found a legally correct but unpleasant guilty verdict, and decided to change the law rather than hand down a sentence.

Paterson’s supporters did not argue on substance but on procedures, which they called unfair, even though Parliament wrote them down and could have changed them at any time in the past. Some said he was treated harsher because he was a Tory and a Brexiteer the standards committee is chaired by a (respected) Labor deputy . Yet Mr. Paterson blatantly broke the rules. This week’s vote has compounded his offenses by also shamelessly bringing Parliament into disrepute.

This vulgar episode is in addition to a model established by the government of Boris Johnson. Having triumphed at Downing Street as one of the architects of Brexit, the Prime Minister is behaving as if the laws are for others. Lord Frost, Brexit governments negotiator, demands that the ME rewrite aspects of the Northern Ireland Withdrawal Treaty to which Britain subscribed in an attempt to bring Brexit to fruition. In September 2020, Sir Jonathan Jones, the government’s chief legal officer, said governments were considering overriding parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement would violate international law. Mr Johnson ignored his advice and therefore Sir Jonathan felt compelled to step down.

The Prime Minister is also seeking to undermine Britain’s precarious system of checks and balances. When the officials responsible for holding ministers to account have tried to do their job, they suffer. Two months after Sir Jonathan left, an independent advisor on the ministerial code reported that Home Secretary Priti Patel had intimidated underlings. When Mr Johnson said he would ignore this report as well, the official followed Sir Jonathan to the exit.

The government sterilizes independent bodies supposed to hold it to account. He wants to put the Election Commission, a watchdog, under the control of a committee of deputy s, and deprive him of the power to initiate criminal proceedings. He tries to parachute Paul Dacre, former editor of the Daily mail, a rowdy Brexiteer and a widespread bane of the liberals, as the boss of Ofcom, the media regulator, even though the nominating panel concluded his lack of impartiality made him undesirable. The deputy who heads the parliamentary committee responsible for culture and the media has declared publicly that by choosing his next political editor, the BBC should choose a Brexiteer.

The government is also trying to tame the courts. He wants to tighten the rules governing the judicial review of decisions of public bodies. A blatant proposal from the justice secretary, Dominic Raab, would make it easier and faster to change court rulings he considers wrong. Rather than defending judicial independence, Attorney General Suella Braverman joined in the attack, hinting that in some cases related to pro-European sentiment for Brexit, judges had entered the political arena.

As of this writing, the government was beginning to have doubts about Mr. Paterson. After a furious backlash and threats from the opposition to boycott the new committee, he vowed to seek all-party support for changes to the system. It is not too late for Mr Johnson to learn the moral of this shady affair. The British constitution gives great latitude to the executive. After bringing Great Britain out of the ME against the will of the liberal elite – that is, everyone from judges to journalists – Brexiters see themselves as beholden to no one. If the government continues to act as if the rules are for losers, it will bring democracy itself into disrepute.

Editor’s Note: Shortly after this article was published, Owen Paterson announced his resignation as deputy

For more information on Brexit issues, visit our Brexit hub