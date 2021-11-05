Is Cy Vance launching the investigation into Donald Trump?





Photo-Illustration: Intelligence. Photos: Getty Images

This week was meant to mark the start of the end of an era in crime-fighting in New York City, with Alvin Braggs being elected on Tuesday to succeed Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. after 12 years in office. For at least one person with a vested interest in the transition, the break will not be as sharp as it might have hoped: Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Vances’ office had called a new long-term grand jury to hear evidence about the financial practices of Trump Organizations, extending its investigation as well as the corresponding uncertainty over the criminal exposure of Trump, whom the office has been investigating since 2019.

It’s hard to say exactly what this means since the investigation was supposed to end now. In late May, the Washington Post reported that Vances’ office recently summoned a special grand jury for a six-month term to investigate the Trump organization, meaning the jury’s term is expected to expire in a few weeks. Vance has also said on several occasions, as late as the end of September, that his plan is to finalize the decisions on who to charge in the investigation before he leaves office at the end of December.

During much of the nearly two-and-a-half-year investigation, it looked like Vance could build a case against Trump, but that has yet to materialize despite the hype. The investigation began in earnest when Vances’ office learned in July 2019 that federal prosecutors had concluded their own exploration of the secret money payments Trump made to Stormy Daniels in the 2016 presidential election. afterwards, Vances’ office subpoenaed files from the Trump Organization and accounting firm Trumps, which were obtained last February after legal wrangling that reached the Supreme Court. That same month, Vance recruited a veteran white-collar crime lawyer to lead the investigation, and in May, the office opened the first special grand jury. Over the spring and summer, the office reportedly tried to persuade CFO Allen Weisselberg to cooperate against Trump, apparently creating momentum towards pursuing Trump himself, but the longtime lieutenant did not turn around. returned and was indicted with the organization in July for alleged tax evasion of company pay. The impending expiration of the grand jury’s original tenure and Vances leaving office shortly thereafter seemed bound to force some sort of final judgment on Trump’s possible criminal liability in New York City.

Thursday’s Posts article may put a charity gloss on the latest development, reporting that someone familiar with the matter said the second grand jury is to review how former President Donald Trumps valued his assets, which appears to be be a separate issue from that of former President Donald Trumps. the one described in the indictments of the first grand jury. The suggestion that this could have been a deliberately planned phase of the investigation, first the tax issues, now the valuation issues are difficult to reconcile with Vances’ repeated statements about his intention to complete it before the end. of his tenure, as well as years of declarations. office and reporting on the scope and progress of the investigation.

The outlines of the Vances investigation and the corresponding Trump criminal exposure have never been entirely clear, but the bureau and news reports have suggested at various times that the investigation already encompasses a variety of financial frauds. possible regarding the value of Trump’s properties and assets. on potential misrepresentation to lenders, insurers and tax authorities. Given this ostensibly broad scope, the Vances investigation seemed the most likely of all those involving Trump, with the exception of the Mueller investigation, to trap the man himself. But it is one thing to identify suspicious areas to investigate, and it is another to actually investigate them, to identify more than numerical discrepancies but significant misrepresentation, to assess the financial reporting conventions that can be context and industry specific, and, beyond all this, to identify guilty individuals with fraudulent intent. The strong sense that Trump is a con man that he lied and cheated in life whenever possible does not replace this job, which means, from the start, that indicting Trump would be a much more complicated and unlikely endeavor. than most legal experts. suggested.

What to remember from the news of this second grand jury is far from clear. Prosecutors have reportedly considered indicting Matthew Calamari, the chief operating officer of Trump Organizations, with charges similar to those Weisselberg faces regarding tax evasion, but if Posts’ reports are correct, he would have no meaning to form a second grand jury for this. goal alone. Prosecutors could seek an extension of the first grand jury’s term based on the theory that its work is ongoing, although jurors are expected to vote in favor of such an extension and that a court should approve it.

The distinction between these two scenarios, an extension of the first grand jury, as opposed to implanting a new one, may seem negligible, but it is important in New York City because prosecutors cannot admit hearsay in front of a grand jury. jury. This means that if prosecutors want to indict someone on a second grand jury for conduct for which key witnesses testified in the first grand jury, those witnesses would have to be called to testify again, and there would be a risk that they provide inconsistent information. testify to something which, in turn, would make them more likely to be cross-examined at trial. This is one of the reasons Daniel Alonso, the former deputy chief district attorney in Vances’ office, told me before Posts’s story on the new grand jury that it would be far better to vote all charges before the expiration of this grand jury.

At the moment, there is little to provide in terms of a reliable prognosis and just enough information to accommodate a wide range of possibilities.

The one that may be most successful among many anti-Trump legal observers is that a new grand jury may mean Vances prosecutors are on to something important and may prepare to charge more people for unsafe conduct. related to the tax shenanigans alleged in the pending indictment against Weisselberg. and the Trump Organization maybe even Trump himself. This tantalizing scenario remains possible but is unlikely, mainly because if a major development of the kind that has been widely seen as a necessary precondition for Trump’s accusation had occurred (such as Weisselberg’s cooperation or testimony from Trump). ‘a grand jury from another key insider), there’s a good chance this has been made public. But nothing significant about the investigation has come into the public domain since Vances last significant comment on the investigation just six weeks ago, when he reiterated his intention to complete it by the next day. end of the year.

On the other end of the spectrum, Vance may have decided to let prosecutors move forward by focusing on asset valuation issues despite any reason to believe a major breakthrough is just around the corner. An uncharitable observer might call this a fishing expedition or perhaps an unsportsmanlike move on Vance’s part to avoid responsibility for a result that will disappoint many in another closely watched Trump investigation that fails to result in accusations against Trump himself. After all, Vances’ office has a checkered history with important white-collar investigations, and leaving the job to Bragg who campaigned to dramatically increase white-collar enforcement is probably a nicer way to quit than ‘as the much-anticipated second prosecutor to come. short against one of the worst human beings in the Americas.

Meanwhile, Trump still faces other real and possible criminal investigations of varying strength. The Westchester County Attorneys Office, now headed by a former federal prosecutor who was once an anti-Trump legal commentator, recently opened an investigation that appears to relate to possible false statements made to local authorities about the property’s value of one of the trumps golf clubs. The Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor’s investigation into Trump’s possible efforts to manipulate the state’s presidential election results also remains ongoing, although there have been relatively few reports indicating to how advanced the investigation is.

And, of course, it remains to be seen whether and to what extent the Justice Department will open an investigation into Trump’s conduct regarding possible federal offenses resulting from his financial operations and attempts to investigate electoral interference that , in substance, should already have been opened in view of the information available to the public. It is possible that Attorney General Merrick Garland has already approved such an investigation at some point without it being made public, or that he may do so if newly discovered facts ultimately warrant it during the investigation of the US Capitol riot on January 6. The scenario seems unlikely given that President Bidens and Garlands are apparently concerned about the politically conflicting consequences of a federal inquiry into Trump’s conduct, as well as Garlands’ obvious, but in reality unlikely, aspiration to be a historic and unifying figure of the bipartisan national appeal. A Justice Department investigation would likely be even more publicly controversial now than it would have been when Garland took office eight months ago, and that could become more and more controversial over time, particularly if Trump announces his candidacy for 2024.

All of this suggests, for better or worse, that Bragg is now poised to become one of the most closely watched and consistent criminal prosecutors in the country.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notices and to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/11/is-cy-vance-punting-the-donald-trump-investigation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos