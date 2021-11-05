Report: Trump organization should get dirty right now





Last month, The New York Times reported that the Westchester County District Attorneys Office had opened a separate criminal investigation into the Trump organization, which was supposed to focus in part on whether the company had misled local officials into error on the value of the property of the Trump National Golf Club Westchesters with the express intention of lowering its tax bill. For example, in a year, city officials valued the property at around $ 15 million, while the Trump Organization claimed it was only worth $ 1.4 million. Meanwhile, on federal disclosure forms filed while president, Trump said the club is worth more than $ 50 million. Which is quite the gap!

Of course, the idea of ​​a company run by Donald Trump claiming property worth significantly less than what local officials have said should come as no surprise. In February 2019, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, told Congress that, in his experience, Trump inflated his total assets when he served his purposes, such as trying to be among the most disadvantaged. richer for Forbes, and deflated its assets to lower its property taxes. Cohen cited portions of documents known as Financial Position Statements, which were valuations of Trump’s real estate assets and debts, which Cohen said were intended to demonstrate his wealth, particularly to lenders he wanted. lend him money. A month after Cohens testified, The Post delved into such documents and discovered they were filled with a comedic number of lies.

In 2011, for example, a financial statement claimed that Trump had 55 lots of homes ready to sell for at least $ 3 million each on his golf course in Southern California. Yet, in reality, he was only zoned for 31, thus overestimating his future earnings by roughly $ 72 million. In a 2012 document, he added another 800 acres to the size of his 1,200-acre Virginia vineyard. In 2013, in an effort to bolster its bid for the Buffalo Bills, a two-page summary of net worth conveniently omitted its ownership of two hotels, in Chicago and Las Vegas, which means, as noted by the Post, part of Trump’s real debt. was hidden from anyone reading the statement. In perhaps the most cheeky example of Trumpian exaggeration, he invented an additional 10 floors to the Trump Tower, claiming the building was 68 floors when in reality there are 58.

As the Post noted on Thursday, it is possible that the second grand jury could conclude without issuing further indictments, although if the previous one is a guide, it might not be. The Trump Organization did not respond to Posts’ request for comment. Trump’s personal attorneys Ron Fischetti and Phyllis Malgieri declined to comment. In previous statements, Trump, his spokespersons and his family have denounced any investigation of the ex-president and his family business as a politically motivated witch hunt. Last year, Eric Trump told the Post: This type of targeting and harassment violates all ethical guidelines for a prosecutor. It’s wrong.

