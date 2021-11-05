Former Justice Ministry lawyer interrupts testimony on January 6





WASHINGTON (AP) A former deputy attorney general who aligned with former President Donald Trump after losing the 2020 election declined to be fully interviewed by a House committee investigating the Jan.6 insurgency in Capitol, ending a deposition after about 90 minutes on Friday.

Jeffrey Clark, who has championed Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, presented the committee with a letter saying he would not answer questions based on Trump’s claims about executive privilege, including in an ongoing court case, according to someone familiar with the closed-door meeting. who was granted anonymity to discuss it. Clark walked out of the interview with his lawyer, who told reporters they were heading home.

Clark, who was subpoenaed by the committee, did not answer any questions from reporters when he left.

A spokesperson for the committee also declined to comment.

Clarks’ refusal is just the latest fallout from Trump’s attempt to assert executive privilege in a lawsuit he filed against the committee and the National Archives. The lawsuit aims to prevent the government from releasing a slice of internal White House documents, including call logs, draft remarks, speeches and handwritten staff notes before and during the insurgency. President Joe Biden has so far waived executive privilege on nearly all documents requested by the committee, citing panels needed to investigate the violent attack.

Amid legal wrangling, the House panel struggled to secure the cooperation of some of Trump’s key allies, including his longtime associate Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as ‘he conducts a thorough investigation out of public view. The committee has so far interviewed more than 150 witnesses, according to two people familiar with the interviews who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.

The interviews included a wide range of former and current executive officials, Trump campaign aides, law enforcement officials and others. The panel also spoke to several people who helped organize a rally on the morning of January 6 where Trump told his supporters to fight like hell.

Clark is one of nearly 20 people the committee has subpoenaed so far. A report released by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee last month detailed how he defended Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results and as a result clashed with Justice Department superiors who resisted the call. pressure, culminating in a dramatic White House meeting in which Trump brooded over Clark’s elevation to attorney general. He did not do so after several collaborators threatened to resign.

Jan. 6 House committee chairman Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi wrote in Clarks’ subpoena that the committee’s investigation revealed credible evidence that you attempted to implicate the Department of Justice in the efforts to halt the peaceful transfer of power and its efforts risked implicating the Department of Justice in actions without substantive basis and threatening to overthrow the rule of law.

It is not clear whether the panel will decide to hold Clark in contempt of Congress, as he did with Bannon. The House voted last month to recommend the charges against Bannon, and it is now up to the Justice Department to decide whether to prosecute.

As they voted to despise Bannon, the panel’s lawmakers, including two Republicans, made it clear they would fight any assertion of executive privilege, which has been developed over the years to protect the president’s private conversations and communications. Thompson then said the panel would not be deterred by such claims.

A federal judge hearing the case also appeared to question Trump’s claims this week, expressing skepticism when Trump’s lawyers argued the House panel did not have a legislative goal to obtain the documents. .

The January 6 riot took place on Capitol Hill, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said. It is literally the home of Congress.

The House committee could pursue similar contempt charges against Meadows and former Trump administration aides Dan Scavino and Kashyap Patel, who all had lengthy discussions with the committee about their testimony after their subpoena.

Despite Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, the main motivation behind the violent mob that broke into Capitol Hill and disrupted Bidens’ certification of victory, the results were confirmed by state officials and confirmed by courts. Trump’s own attorney general William Barr had said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have altered the results.

Associated Press reporters Rick Gentilo and Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

