Boris Johnson took a private jet from Cop26 to dine with a climate skeptic at the members’ club





Boris Johnson has been accused of staggering hypocrisy after taking a private jet from the Cop26 climate summit to attend a private club dinner in London. Tuesday night dinner at the Garrick Club in the West End was for a reunion of The telegraph of the day journalists. The PM, a former Telegraph columnist, was pictured leaving the club at around 10 p.m. escorted to the door by Lord Charles Moore, his former newspaper editor. Lord Moore, who has called the climate crisis speculation, is also a close personal friend of Tory MP Owen Paterson, who recently abused his post as an MP to lobby for two companies he worked for. Mr Paterson avoided the suspension for his actions after the government on Wednesday ordered his MPs to support a review of the standards investigations. Mr Johnson had previously been criticized for traveling 400 miles from Glasgow to London on Tuesday after warning the world at the Cop26 summit that further action was needed to tackle climate change. Downing Street had previously said time constraints prevented the PM from making the four-and-a-half-year train journey. The Daily Mirror reported that Mr Johnson left the Cop26 conference in Glasgow at 6:20 p.m. and arrived at London Stansted at 7:16 p.m. before heading to dinner at the Garrick Club. MP Anneliese Dodds, Chairman of the Labor Party, said: This is staggering hypocrisy on the part of the Prime Minister. After warning world leaders that it was one minute to midnight to avoid a climate catastrophe, Boris Johnson left Cop26, hopped in his private jet and flew to London for dinner at a gentlemen’s club with an avowed skeptic of climate change. It seems that when it comes to taking action to address the climate crisis, there is one rule for the Conservatives and another for the rest of the world. Lord Moore wrote in the The telegraph of the day last week that no emergency was proven by climatologists. If you want an example of a real emergency, think about Covid in March of last year. A climate emergency, on the other hand, is speculation, he said. Mr Johnsons spokesperson said: It is important for the Prime Minister to be able to travel around the country and we have obviously faced significant time constraints. A spokesperson for No 10 added: All travel decisions are made with safety and time constraints in mind. The Prime Minister traveled on one of the most carbon-efficient planes of its size in the world, using the most sustainable aviation fuel possible. The UK will offset all carbon emissions associated with hosting Cop26, including travel.

