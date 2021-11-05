Donald Trump expected at Log Cabin Republican Gala





Donald Trump is expected to attend the Log Cabin Republicans’ annual Spirit of Lincoln dinner, to be held Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, sources told The Washington Blade, marking the first time a former president has appeared in one of the groups. events.

Log Cabin, a right-wing organization made up of LGBTQ + conservatives, did not confirm the report, for which the Blade cited two insiders familiar with its plans. His wife, Melania Trump, is expected to receive the Spirit of Lincoln Award and speak at the event, where she will be the guest of honor.

Ms Trump will be the only family member to speak and is expected to attend the Spirit of Lincoln gala, Log Cabin general manager Charles Moran told Blade. As to whether this was a denial of Donald Trump’s presence, Moran said: I’m just telling you what I know.

Log Cabin has often tried to portray Donald Trump as an ally of the LGBTQ + community, but he and his administration have taken many steps against LGBTQ + people: military ban on transgender people, revocation of guidelines on the proper treatment of transgender youth in schools, promotion of the freedom to discriminate under the guise of religious freedom, appointment of anti-LGBTQ + judges and cabinet members, etc.

The group defended Trump on the basis of a few actions: naming a homosexual, Richard Grenell, ambassador to Germany and later acting director of national intelligence, and an effort, led by Grenell, to decriminalize homosexuality around the world, well not clear what this effort ever involved. Log Cabin backed Trump for his 2020 re-election but did not back him in 2016, although he called on his supporters not to vote for his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillard Clinton.

Grenell will receive the Game Changer Award at the Spirit of Lincoln event both for his visible role in the Trump administration as the first openly gay man to hold a cabinet-level position and for his subsequent advocacy for Republicans of Log Cabin, said a Log Cabin. Press release. After leaving administration, Grenell became senior advisor to the American Center for Law and Justice, a legal group founded by Pat Robertson that has long opposed LGBTQ + equality, though his current work appears to be focused more on opposition to abortion rights and promotion. gun rights.

Other winners of the dinner included U.S. Representative Chris Stewart, a Republican from Utah who proposed the Fairness for All Act. Like the pending Equality Act, an LGBTQ + rights bill that most Republicans oppose, the Fairness for All Act would ban discrimination in many aspects of life, but it would offer religious exemptions wider than the equality law. Stewart first introduced it in 2019 and reintroduced it this year. He will receive the Congressional Champion Award. Ronna McDaniel, President of the Republican National Committee, will receive the Majority Maker Award.

Announcing the award to Melania Trump in a September press release, Moran said that Melania Trumps’ work as First Lady, from helping children reach their full potential in defense of ‘a more inclusive Republican party has been historic. His vocal support for Republicans in Log Cabin has been a signal to Republicans around the world that it is possible to simultaneously be conservative and support equality before the law for all Americans.

Prominent Republicans who have attended the Spirit of Lincoln dinner in the past, the Blade notes, include former tech executive and former presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, and Mary Cheney, the lesbian daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

