Republicans may have landed on effective political strategy after TrumpExBulletin





Steve Inskeep of NPR speaks with attorney Gregg Nunziata, a Republican who did not vote for Trump but voted for Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, about the use of certain Trump themes in the future .

STEVE INSKEEP, HTE:

The Republican who won Virginia’s governor race this week did so in what was considered an increasingly blue state. Virginia voted for Joe Biden by 10 points last year. A year later, Glenn Youngkin won with at least a few votes from Republicans opposed to Donald Trump in 2020. So how does one of those voters see their choice?

Gregg Nunziata is online. He is a Republican lawyer who has worked for lawmakers in the past, including Marco Rubio. He also openly opposed Trump and appeared on this show several times. He is now a resident of Virginia who voted for Youngkin. Mr. Nunziata, welcome back.

GREGG NUNZIATA: Thanks, Steve – glad to be back.

INSKEEP: And I guess we should note that you’re not a grassroots voter, exactly. You have been inside the system. But that meant you took some professional risk to stand up against Donald Trump. Now you voted for Youngkin, a Republican, for the governor. Was this vote a difficult decision for you?

NUNZIATA: No, it was easy and welcome. It felt good to vote for a Republican again. I mean, I think my issues with Trump, but I think a lot of the issues people like me had with President Trump weren’t primarily about his programs or his policies. It was his aptitude for office and his insistence on sowing division, showing contempt for the rule of law, undermining faith in our institutions. I think these are things all Conservatives should have been concerned about. I think they are dangerous. And we saw how dangerous they are on January 6th. And they also play bad politics.

That’s why Trump has run so far behind a Youngkin this year, leading a sort of traditional Republican campaign. That’s why Trump ran behind a number of senators who ran in states across the country last year. There is – we’re not as big in the Republican Party as the Postman who is – a faction that is enthusiastic about Trump. But there is a significant blockage in the larger type of center-right coalition that Republicans must appeal to and hold together those who have been disturbed by President Trump. But no…

INSKEEP: Youngkin, definitely – if I may, Youngkin definitely had a different tone, different look, wore a red waistcoat, seemed friendly and approachable. But was he fundamentally so different from Donald Trump? Is this really a new direction for the party?

NUNZIATA: I think a lot of it is a throwback to where the – a normal Republican Party was and what it looked like before Trump. I mean, if you – people will get ahold of some of the culture war issues, suggest it was a campaign of division. This was not the case. If you listen to his speeches, he was always optimistic about the future of Virginia and the country. He spoke in a unifying tone about the rapprochement of the state. He spoke about affordability, job growth, public safety – very traditional Republican messages you can easily imagine the year before Donald Trump came down that escalator.

INSKEEP: While there was also this talk of critical race theory in schools, and there was a debate about the reality of critical race theory, it seemed like something that was deliberately stimulating and openly to people about culture warfare, race issues.

NUNZIATA: So, you know, I think there is a role for responsible cultural populism in the Republican Party. I think it’s always been there. And there is mistrust of certain elites and elites in the education system who tell families how their children are to be raised. And that was reflected in – sorry – Terry McAuliffe’s famous blunder about how, you know, parents shouldn’t be influencing. And it’s a very basic type of voting – a fundamental type of message about parental responsibility to their families and influence in education that I think transcends racial lines. And Youngkin’s message on schools was not just a critical race theory. It was a very small piece. He was talking about safe schools, results in schools, keeping them open, most importantly. And I think a lot of voters, right to left, of all ethnicities, were concerned about these issues.

INSKEEP: I’m glad you mentioned that. Our education reporter Anya Kamenetz came up with reports suggesting that people are concerned about schools – not just how race is taught or how history is taught, but just the fact that schools were closed, that children wear masks, which people were traumatized in many ways by the difficulty of the pandemic.

Let me ask you about your party. And let me frankly say something a lot of Democrats are saying about the Republican Party at this point. They see the Republican Party as increasingly anti-democratic – democratic granddad. Trump obviously tried to overturn the election. His supporters resorted to violence, of course. Many voters are still with Trump after all of this. Many officials have since attempted to change the electoral rules on the basis of imaginary electoral fraud. Do you see a party turning against democracy in one way or another?

NUNZIATA: I don’t see a party that is turning away from democracy. But I certainly see elements within the party who are too enthusiastic to follow what I think are really dangerous messages from the former president. And I just hope this week, not just in Virginia, but in New Jersey and other parts of this country, we’ve demonstrated that Republicans who turn away from this stuff can get 10, 15 points. ahead of Donald Trump. . So while we may never be able to agree on the pros and cons of the Trump presidency within the post-Trump Republican Party, we hope we can agree on winning the election. And we have to do it together. And I think that means turning away from that kind of language, which again, I think, is fundamentally destructive, but also bad politics.

INSKEEP: Trump appears to have backed Youngkin – did not appear with him publicly, but it was apparently Youngkin’s choice. And Trump has spoken to him privately on the phone on several occasions, according to the Washington Post. Do you hope, however, that this result would help hijack the party of Trump, which you oppose?

NUNZIATA: I hope this helps to turn the party away from Trump, or maybe better to say beyond Trump. Trump existed. And he has inspired millions of people. One of the – some of the results this week was not just people like me, but people that Trump brought into the party by staying with the party. So we will never have a direct rejection of Trump. But I hope we can build a broad coalition, and that includes people with different views on this chapter in American history, which I hope is closed.

INSKEEP: Gregg Nunziata, Republican lawyer – always a pleasure to speak with you. Thank you so much.

NUNZIATA: Thanks, Steve – thanks.

