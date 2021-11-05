Boris Johnson’s U-turns: from Brexit to sleaze, a timeline of indecision

Boris Johnson was forced to make an extraordinary U-turn in another storm of sleaze after his attempt to save a Tory MP from suspension while trying to tear up the rules of conduct.

Owen Paterson resigned as Tory MP after No.10 promised the Commons a new vote on his suspension for violating lobbying rules as well as a withdrawal on plans to overhaul the disciplinary system.

This is not the government’s first big descent. The independent took a closer look at Mr Johnson’s major reversals on everything from Brexit plans to Covid rules since taking over the country in 2019.

Owen Paterson and the Shady Brothel November 2021

Boris Johnson’s government has howled its decision to block Mr Paterson’s suspension by pushing its own plan to create a Tory-led committee to rewrite the rules of standards.

Faced with 24-hour omnipotence on Wednesday’s successful vote, Tory MPs spoke out and Labor denounced the squalid mess No 10 said there would be a new vote on the issue, agreeing that it could not move forward without the support of all parties.

Rather than face a likely defeat, suspension and a possible recall petition, Mr Paterson decided to step down as a Tory MP for North Shropshire, saying he wanted to leave the cruel world of politics.

Matt Hancock resigned in June 2021

Mr Johnson initially accepted Matt Hancock’s apology after his health secretary was revealed to have kissed an assistant in his departmental office. On June 26, Downing Street said the Prime Minister considered the matter closed.

But only a day later, following a huge public backlash, Mr Hancock announced his resignation and was replaced by Sajid Javid. The minister said he had come to accept that he had violated social distancing guidelines by kissing his colleague.

Protocol replacement July 2021

Boris Johnson signed the Northern Ireland Protocol which included a series of GB-NI trade controls aimed at avoiding a hard border in Ireland as part of the Withdrawal Agreement finally reached with the EU in January 2020.

But in July 2021, his Brexit minister Lord Frost announced that the UK government did not want to stick to the protocol and proposed significant changes it wanted to make to the deal.

Lord Frost then claimed the protocol was still a bit tentative, and DUP senior MP Ian Paisley Jr said Mr Johnson made him a personal promise to tear up the protocol once a Brexit deal with the EU would have been concluded.

National containment measures October 2020

Mr Johnson has repeatedly ruled out the misery of a second national lockdown for England, saying in mid-October that Sir Keir Starmers’ support for a shutdown was the height of absurdity.

However, less than two weeks later Mr Johnson was forced to agree to a major change, announcing on October 31 that England would enter a month-long lockdown, shutting down the premises and telling people to leave their homes only for specific reasons.

Speaking to an address hastily assembled on a Saturday, he said: Models now suggest that unless we act we could see deaths in this country turn into several thousand a day, a peak in mortality. , alas, bigger than the one we saw in April.

Work from home September 2020

Mr Johnson was forced to abandon his government’s campaign to bring Britons back to the workplace after the first wave of coronavirus.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove admitted governments were calling on people to return to the workplace, a move deemed essential for the survival of cafes and other businesses that rely on commuters had been dropped.

He said there had been a shift in focus, telling Sky News: If it’s possible for people to work from home, we would encourage them to do so.

A-levels and the algorithm August 2020

One day before the release of A-level results based on a controversial system using an algorithm, Mr Johnson’s government announced a partial U-turn.

But the initial U-turn, which allowed students to use their fictitious results as the basis for appeals, also became confused when the exam regulator admitted he couldn’t clarify how the new system worked.

Mr Johnson insisted the examination results would be reliable. But under intense pressure, the government said the results would after all be based on teachers’ predictions. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson apologized for the distress the fiasco had caused the students.

Huawei and 5G July 2020

Just six months after approving Chinese tech giant Huawei’s involvement in the development of Britain’s 5G network, Mr Johnson did an about-face and banned UK operators from buying any of the company’s equipment after the end of 2020.

Number 10 insisted it was a purely technical move imposed by U.S. sanctions, but it followed intense pressure from Sino-skeptical conservative backbenchers, including former party leader Iain Duncan Smith.

Free school meals June 2020

The first of two big reversals of free school meals came after a summer campaign launched by footballer Marcus Rashford gained momentum with MPs and the public.

Downing Street had rejected the UK stars’ call for the government to continue paying the 15-a-week coupons over the summer, sending ministers to defend the plan. Only 24 hours later, the government decided it would in fact expand the free school meals program.

Mr Johnson called the England striker to congratulate him on changing his policy. I thank him for what he did, he said. But the prime minister failed to learn his lesson. The pattern was repeated in November when the government backfired on Rashfords demanding that low-income families be supported during the winter break.