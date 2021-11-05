Trump defeats Biden if 2024 presidential election takes place today: poll





Go forward until 2024, and Joe Biden loses to Donald Trump by 2 points.

That’s according to a new Emerson College poll that shows a MAGA 45-43 win with some leeway for a third candidate.

“With more than a tenth of voters expressing support for someone else in another Trump-Biden match, 2024 could perhaps see a third-party candidate achieve the required 15% support to enter the debate stage “Emerson pollster Spencer Kimball said.

After the week we just had, polls aren’t that popular right now. But this takes into account dissatisfaction with President Biden’s agenda. The same poll has the president’s approval rating of a dismal 41%, in what is the lowest in his term so far.

What’s more, the “biggest” drop in approval is among black voters, dropping from 72% in February to 52% in November, according to the poll.

FiveThirtyEight, the survey and data analytics site, awards Emerson an A- poll for his keen sense of prognosis. It is never too early to embark on a presidential confrontation.

Biden said he would be re-elected. He’s 78 now, and polls show Democrats prefer someone else, according to the Washington Post.

The Post says a Marist poll shows Democrats 41-41 split when asked if Democrats have a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 if Joe Biden is the party’s candidate, or if anyone other is the party’s candidate.

Trump is 75 and plans to run in 2024. Democrat Grover Cleveland is the only president in U.S. history to win a second term four years after losing reelection, Ballotpedia reports. He was the 22nd and 24th president, according to whitehouse.gov, dividing his terms from 1885 to 1889 and then from 1893 to 1897.

“The results in Virginia this week have been a wake-up call to our party,” according to a “Team Joe” newsletter on Friday. New Jersey’s close call should also be on Democrats’ radar.

What is your opinion? Take the 2024 Mock Election Poll here now …

