First thing: Russian source of Steeles Trump case arrested

The main Russian source behind Christopher Steeles’ Donald Trump and Moscow dossier has been arrested, the Justice Department said.

Igor Danchenko, the analyst who was the main source behind the explosive allegation that Trump was compromised during a trip to Moscow in November 2013, was accused of repeatedly lying to the FBI in 2017. The charges come as part of an investigation led by John Durham, who was appointed by the former president to investigate the origins of the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s links to Russia.

What were the allegations? Danchenko has claimed that Trump may have been secretly filmed with sex workers on his trip to Moscow, putting him in danger of blackmail.

Is Danchenko the first arrest? No. The analyst is the third person, and the second in two months, to be charged.

What are the fees? The FBI accuses Danchenko of fabricating the conversation behind the claim Trump watched sex workers urinate on each other at the Moscow hotel. He is also accused of including in the file information from a public relations official linked to the Democrats and of hiding his source. A lawyer for Danchenko made no immediate comment.

Tourists near the Mexican resort of Cancn fled to a luxury hotel after a beach gang shootout erupted Thursday, killing two men.

State officials described the shooting as a confrontation between drug traffickers at the Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancn. No tourists were seriously injured or taken hostage, officials said.

Fifteen gunmen stormed the beach Thursday, killing suspected drug traffickers, local media reported, while tourists, who were playing volleyball and swimming, rushed into the hotel.

Telling a New Jersey cop you have Covid could cost you 10 years in prison Photograph: Seth Wenig / AP

A woman arrested in New Jersey has been charged with potentially catastrophic terrorism after being accused of coughing near officers and telling them she had Covid.

Deja Lewis, 28, is among at least 45 people accused of having been indicted, which could lead to a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of $ 150,000, a penalty prescribed under the laws on the emergency state.

Are people still charged? The latest pandemic-related terrorism charge dates back to last December, according to the attorney general’s office.

Is New Jersey Unique? No, but with nearly four dozen people accused of terrorism, it could be the state with the most intense campaign to criminalize threats of Covid transmission.

In other news Chris Kempczinski, Managing Director of McDonalds: When I wrote this I was thinking through my lens as a parent and I reacted viscerally. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

McDonalds chief executive Chris Kempczinski sparked anger after appearing to blame the parents of two children who were shot. In a text exchange with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, obtained via an Freedom of Information request, Kempczinski said: Parents failed with these kids, what I know is something you can’t tell.

Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted as a teenager by Kirk Douglas, her younger sister wrote in a memoir. Lana Wood remembers her sister and mother agreeing publicly accusing her would ruin Natalies’ career.

Greece has been accused of the largest illegal push-back in years after a freighter carrying 382 migrants was towed across seas for four days before the coast guard was forced into a rescue.

Statistics of the day: Zillow has lost over $ 300 million in recent months. Zillow announced that its home buying division, Offers, has lost more than $ 300 million in the past few months. Photograph: Andre M Chang / Zuma / Rex / Shutterstock

Real estate website Zillow used an algorithm to help them buy and return properties, but the sale didn’t go so well. The site’s home buying division, Offers, has lost more than $ 300 million in recent months. After moving the company into the nascent iBuying arena in 2018, CEO Richard Barton at one point was aiming to buy 5,000 homes per month by 2024. Instead, bids will be closed, leaving 2 000 out of work, while 7,000 homes have yet to be sold. much at a loss.

Don’t Miss This: Andrew Garfield on Heroic Character Play, Mushroom Trips, and Self-Awareness. Andrew Garfield: I think we are very unknowable unless we meditate 18 hours a day and / or take mushroom trips to discover every nook and cranny of ourselves. Photograph: Walter McBride / WireImage

From a Jesuit priest in Silence to a Seventh-day Adventist in Hacksaw Ridge, Andrew Garfield has almost always found himself playing heroic, selfless, and champion of the light characters. Is there a malevolence behind the actor and his series of angelic performances? He is not sure. I think we’re largely unknowable unless we meditate 18 hours a day and / or go on mushroom trips to discover every nook and cranny of ourselves, Garfield tells Ryan Gilbey.

Climate balance: the richest 1% will represent 16% of total emissions by 2030. The Blue Origins New Shepard rocket will take off during the second suborbital tourist flight of the Jeff Bezoss company. Photograph: Mike Blake / Reuters

The CO2 emissions of the world’s richest 1% are expected to be 30 times higher than what is compatible with keeping global heating below 1.5 ° C, new research has warned. A group of people smaller than the German population is on track to release 70 tonnes of CO2 each per year, despite personal emissions expected to fall to 2.3 tonnes on average by 2030.

Last thing: Meet the world’s best Tetris player, Michael Artiaga (left) and his brother, Andy, at an arcade in Texas. Photography: Justin Clemons

It all started when eight-year-old Michael Artiaga and his older brother Andy found their father Nintendo Game Boy on a shelf in his closet filled with 1970s video games. After the brothers, who learned to code at the age of five, watched the Classic Tetris World Championship on YouTube, they got hooked and competed for the top prize.

