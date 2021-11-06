Biden’s soft speech won’t curb Erdogan’s abuses in Turkey and beyond

Five weeks later slam President Joe Biden for snubbing him at the United Nations General Assembly and threatening To push relations with Russia much further, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan finally persuaded his NATO ally to hold a face-to-face meeting alongside the G20 summit in Rome last week.

Biden can finally claim that he discussed rights and freedoms with Erdogan, leaving behind the embarrassment caused by the Turkish president in September when he declared Biden had never mentioned human rights violations in their personal conversations, while Erdogan got another desperately wanted opportunity to take photos to consolidate his domestic image as a statesman.

But make no mistake: U.S.-Turkish relations remain a shipwreck waiting to happen.

The questions reporters thrown at Biden as the pair headed to their meeting on Sunday reflected mounting tensions: Will you give Turkey F-16s? Then, twice each, will you raise human rights? and is Turkey getting too close to Russia ?,

A few days before, Ankara deployed more troops in northern Syria for another cross-border military operation targeting Washington’s Kurdish-led Syrian partners in the fight against Islamic State. When Turkey launched its 2019 incursion following President Donald Trumps hasty decision to withdraw troops from Syria after a phone call with Erdogan, then-campaign mode Biden attacked Trump for his weakness, accusing him of demolishing the moral authority of the United States.

After their meeting in Rome, Erdogan could have put Biden in the same embarrassing position with another fait accompli in Syria, exposing Bidens’ deterrence as a paper tiger and his lifetime expression support for Kurdish rights are empty words. And Erdogan could still follow through on his threats, because the Biden administration signals a decreasing interest in an active Syrian policy.

Team Biden also narrowly avoided a showdown in late October as Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western ambassadors including the American envoy who published a declaration demanding a fair and expeditious resolution of the court case of Osman Kavala, Turkey jailed minority rights defender. When Washington led its nine partners in reverse its position with an ambiguous formulation declaration which allowed Erdogan to claim victory, the Turkish president has abandoned threats of deportation. Still, Erdogan saw that Biden would bend when under pressure.

Erdogan also showed up in Rome after having threatens a month earlier to buy a second Russian S-400 air defense system and warned through a senior official that Ankara would procure Russian Su-35 and Su-57 warplanes unless Washington delivered the F-16 Turkey Needs to modernize its aging fleet. The Turkish president appears to have left Rome with the impression that Biden has pledged to help secure the approvals necessary for the sale of the F-16. In fact, Bidens ambiguous comment in this matter watered down the major obstacles punishments effective for Turkey’s first S-400 purchase and Congress Freeze on all major arms sales in Ankara pose.

In Rome, Biden and his foreign policy team struggled to walk a tightrope as they dealt with NATO’s most erratic leader, who has no qualms about using military force to create facts. on the field or play a spoiler role within the transatlantic alliance in make yourself confortable Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden provided Erdogan with not only the 20 minutes allotted, but 45 more, which the pro-government Turkish media spun like a victory. Maybe that extra time allowed Biden to put in a late focus on democratic institutions, respect for human rights and the rule of law, according to White House reading out loud. Biden pledged to have a human rights focused foreign policy, but if Erdogan faces only a mild rebuke for his abuses, he has little interest in stopping them.

Ultimately, none of these palliative attempts to prevent Erdogan from becoming a thug can bring the Turkish strongman back into NATO’s fold or make him respect the core values ​​of the transatlantic alliance. To avoid a train crash, whether through Ankara’s unilateral action in northern Syria or the purchase of other Russian weapons, Biden must add to his careful handling of the fragile ego. Erdogan’s strong deterrence based on concerted transatlantic action. Soft speech will go much further if it is backed up by concrete actions.

Aykan Erdemir is Senior Director of the Turkey Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and a former member of the Turkish Parliament.

Twitter: @aykan_virtuous