These Republicans Worried About Insurgency 2.0





He interviews many Republicans who were in the White House, Congress and the United States, watching in frustration and horror then President Donald Trump attempt to stage his blow. could learn from his mistakes and set the stage for repeating his efforts to steal the election in 2024. “It seems to me that he evaluated what went wrong on January 6. Why couldn’t he stealing the election – who stood in his way? ”Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio told Tapper.

“And he goes methodically, state by state, to the races of, you know, the state Senate races to the races of the county commissioners trying to get the people that the Republicans – the RINOs, in his words – who stopped it, who stopped him from stealing the elections, “he said.

RELATED: Jan. 6 Committee Acts on Multiple Fronts in Race Against Time Gonzalez, whose parents fled oppression in Cuba, was among House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. He also decided to leave Congress at the end of his term.

Republicans who supported impeachment and are not retiring all face the main challenges of pro-Trump Republicans.

Tapper asked Wyoming Rep Liz Cheney if it would be worth losing her job because of it. Cheney is one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating the insurgency; the other is Rep. Adam Kinzinger from Illinois, who recently announced he was not running for re-election.

“For me, there’s not even really a choice or calculation. It’s just what’s the right thing here and what needs to be done,” she said. She made it clear that she intended to run and win again.

Alyssa Farah is Trump’s former communications director. She watched the insurgency unfold from the White House. She told Tapper that what scares her is the emphasis Trump supporters have on taking over state-level roles – the people who run the elections.

“I think there is a concerted effort to try to recruit loyalists to put in these chambers,” she said.

Specifically, Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has found the courage to refuse to “find voices” as Trump demanded, faces a challenge from pro-Trump Representative Jody Hice.

In Arizona, another pro-Trump Republican, State Representative Mark Finchem, is seeking the post of Secretary of State.

“He has already received the endorsement of Donald Trump. He has said many times that it was a fraudulent election. He asked for decertification. He has a decent chance of winning this primary”, Bill Gates, a Republican on Maricopa County Council. supervisors, Tapper said. “If we had people like that in these key positions to move forward, I think we’re in danger.”

RELATED: Secretaries of State Targeted by Trump’s Election Live in Fear for Their Safety and in Desperate Need of Protection

Georgian Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan is not seeking re-election because he does not want to appease Trump.

“I don’t want to have to do and say the things I have to do and say now to win a primary with Donald Trump trying to play the games he plays,” Duncan said.

We continue to learn more about the insurgency, but questions remain.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has yet to decide whether he will pursue a House-sought criminal contempt case against Trump ally Steve Bannon, who ignored subpoenas. Trump’s legal battle involving the Jan.6 House committee and the National Archives to keep insurgency-related documents and communications under seal continues. Jeffrey Clark, a key Justice Department official and Trump ally in the lead-up to the insurgency, met with committee members behind closed doors on Friday. CNN reported on Friday an overhaul of the United States Capitol Police intelligence service. unit that created confusion before January 6. CNN’s Marshall Cohen has a detailed timeline of how Trump tried to arm the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election.

You’ve read this a lot – that Trump tried to overturn the election – but this in-depth article examines the specific and methodical steps he took.

Here are some snippets from Cohen’s timeline:

Jan. 3 – (Acting Attorney General Jeff) Rosen and (Civil Division Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey) Clark travel to the Oval Office for an “apprentice” style confrontation, according to testimony from senior officials. Trump plans to fire Rosen and install Clark as acting attorney general as Clark is ready to send letters to Georgia and other battlefield states telling them there were “irregularities” in their elections. Trump opens the three-hour meeting by saying, “One thing we know is that you, Rosen, are not going to do anything to overturn the election.” CNN previously reported that around half a dozen senior officials are prepared to step down in protest if Rosen is impeached, but Rosen survives the meeting.

Later that night, after the meeting, Trump calls (Rosen’s deputy, Richard) Donoghue to tell him about new allegations of fraud.

January 4 – US attorney in Atlanta Byung Jin “BJay” Pak abruptly resigns, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” According to Pak’s Senate testimony, Donoghue told him he had to resign because Trump was going to fire him. Trump said during the Oval Office showdown a day earlier that he believed Pak was a “never Trumper” and that Pak was not doing enough to find cheats. Trump then changes the line of succession to replace Pak with an American lawyer who he says will “do something” about the election, according to the Senate report. Separately, Trump meets Pence in the Oval Office. Right-wing lawyer John Eastman is also in attendance. (Eastman later told CNN he was only looking to delay certification, not kick off the election for Trump.) January 6 – Tens of thousands of Trump supporters descend on Washington for a rally. Trump delivers an activist speech and urges his supporters to march to Capitol Hill and “fight like hell” to prevent lawmakers and Pence from certifying election results. Thousands of rioters attack the Capitol, smashing the floor of the Senate.

The House and Senate inquiries are themselves timed. Legal efforts to compel other Trump aides to testify would take time, but if elections in Virginia and New Jersey are any indication, Democrats can only control Congress until January 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/05/politics/january-6-insurrection-trump-documentary-what-matters/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos