Calling Erdogan a Jew is insulting and undermines his prestige and honor, lawyer says





Turkish President’s lawyer Recep Tayyip Erdoan said calling the president Jewish is insulting and damaging to his prestige and honor, in the case of a man who has been convicted of insulting the president by treating him secret Jew,Turkish minutereported on Friday. Erdoan’s attorney, Hseyin Aydn, claimed in his court application that the accused slandered the president by saying Tayyip is a Jew who claims to be a Muslim. A court in western Turkey on Thursday fined Yksel stn 7,000 TL ($ 720), who in an article on his Facebook page wrote in 2020, Tayyip is a Jew who claims to be a Muslim. He was indicted by the Bursa attorney general’s office for insulting the president. Stns attorney Baran Gne told the court at the final hearing on Thursday that Jews are honorable citizens of Turkey and calling someone a Jew or a Roma cannot be considered a crime. Yet the court did not acquit Stn and impose the fine. The Jewish, Armenian and Greek communities in Turkey, considered minorities under the Lausanne peace treaty of 1923, are frequently the object of insults and hate speech. They often complain of being viewed as second-class citizens in a country where Armenians, Greek or Jews are often seen as a curse. Erdoan, who was prime minister in 2014, was accused of racism days before running for president after he said in a TV interview that he was ugly to be called an Armenian. In a television interview, he complained that the opposition was waging a smear campaign against him claiming that he was of a different ethnic origin. They called me a Georgian. Excuse me for saying this, but they said even uglier things: they called me an Armenian! said Erdoan. As far as I know, from my father and my grandfather, I am a Turk, he added. That same year, Erdoan launched an anti-Israel insult when surrounded by protesters at the scene of a mine explosion that killed 301 miners in western Turkey. In a video released by an opposition newspaper, Erdoan says: Why are you running away, Israeli spawn, using a Turkish word that is considered a curse. Thousands of people in Turkey are under investigation, and most of them are under threat of imprisonment, because of President Erdoan’s alleged insults. The cases of insults usually come from social media posts shared by opponents of Erdoan. Turkish police and justice even perceive the slightest criticism of Erdoan or his government as an insult. Insulting the president is a crime in Turkey, according to the controversial article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK). Anyone who insults the president faces up to four years in prison, a sentence that can be increased if the crime was committed through the media. Take a second to support SCF on Patreon! Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stockholmcf.org/calling-erdogan-a-jew-is-insulting-and-damaging-to-his-prestige-and-honor-his-lawyer-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos