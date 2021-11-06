Yes Virginia, Donald Trump is finally right – Red Bluff Daily News





Well, what do you know.

Donald Trump finally did the right thing.

He silenced, encouraged his supporters to flood the polls, and stayed away from Virginia.

By keeping his powerful political fat ass out of this week’s Virginia election, the ex-president actually made a huge and positive contribution to the devastating losses Democrats suffered there on Tuesday night.

Trump’s absence proved to be the key to the Republican Party’s shocking success.

Instead of running and having an election in Virginia on himself, stealing all the media attention or rehashing how the 2020 election was stolen from him, Trump stayed home and allowed Glenn Youngkin to win by running his own brilliant campaign.

Youngkin, who has done surprisingly well among Latino men and suburban soccer moms, was able to skillfully thread the needle and hold on to die-hard Trump voters without scaring the independents.

He and his various statewide Republican running mates, a Latin American attorney general and Virginia’s first black female lieutenant governor, ex-Marine Winsome Sears, won because they could tackle the hot local issues that mattered most to voters.

They were able to focus on teaching racist theories in public schools. And they got to look to the future and talk about the future, not the past, that’s how you win most elections.

People called me a Never Trumper on Twitter because I argued that it was okay for Trump to get heavily involved in the Republican state primaries, but that he should stay away from the general election in autumn.

Virginia’s results, thank you very much, proved my point to be sound.

It has long been evident that in important general elections, for example, the Georgia Senate special races last December, which gave Democrats control of the Senate, personal and political charms can suppress the Republican turnout and harm the chances of the GOP.

It may force some disgusted old-school conservative Republicans to stay home on election day.

And his presence may deter many independent and moderate Democrats who have regained awareness of the threat congressional progressives pose to America.

Trump is famous for not following or giving bad advice.

But shutting his mouth, stifling his ego, and not visiting Virginia, he finally did exactly what I’ve been telling him to do for a year in my tweets and columns.

Maybe he read my columns. Where do I send the bill, Donald?

I laugh.

To paraphrase what my dad loved to say, it’s not about who gets the credit, it’s about getting the job done.

And what happened in Virginia this week shows what local Republicans can do when the holidays Mr. Crazy has the common sense to shut up and stay home.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send your comments to [email protected] and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

