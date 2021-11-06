Politics
“Indonesia and United Arab Emirates can work together to promote moderate Islam” – News
The Indonesian president was on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, said cooperation between the two countries was going in the right direction.
Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country in the world, and the United Arab Emirates share the common values of moderate Islam and can work together to promote tolerance and act against religious extremism, the Indonesian president told WAM.
“I think that’s great potential. I see that religious moderation and diversity in the UAE is widely respected. And this is the area of cooperation that we would like to explore further because we both share closeness. in the vision and characters of moderate Islam that propagates tolerance, ”Joko Widodo said in an exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.
“In religious life, I see that the United Arab Emirates have been able to develop these moderate values which complement the country’s pursuit for peace and development.”
Widodo, who was on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates, said cooperation between the two countries in this regard was going in the right direction.
“We are exchanging our views and experiences on this subject, and we have sent many imams [those who lead prayers at mosques] in the United Arab Emirates. We hope that the two countries can promote the concept of religious moderation and tolerance, and raise awareness among the population about the dangers of extremism and radicalism, ”he said.
“Our relationship with the United Arab Emirates is not just like friends; we are like brothers. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, is a a man of vision and a man of action; I feel comfortable cooperating with him and this is reflected in the close relations between our countries. “
CEPA will triple trade volumes
Speaking about bilateral economic relations, he said economic and investment ties with the UAE are one of the Indonesian government’s priorities.
Indonesia is among ten countries in which the UAE wants to increase its annual exports by 10%, as announced in the country’s Projects of the 50 initiative. The two countries began negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in September.
“I hope that if we succeed in concluding CEPA, the trade volume will be further increased by two to three times,” said the president, revealing that bilateral trade has increased by 27.78% to reach 215 million. of dollars in the first seven months of 2021, compared to $ 168 million in the same period in 2020.
“Bilateral economic and investment relations have enormous potential; both countries have the same vision for moving forward. The affinity between two peoples is good and we have the same characteristics. We are open and diverse, and that is the importance of the relationship between the two countries, ”he explained.
UAE as a hub between ASEAN and the Middle East
Indonesia sees the UAE as a hub in the Middle East for its trade with the region, Widodo said.
“Cooperation between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates could also help improve relations between ASEAN (association of 10 Southeast Asian nations) and the Middle East. We are also exploring cooperation in sectors such as health, technology and renewable energies. I think these sectors are important for the future ”, affirmed the president.
Widodo believes that the Indonesian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will help exchange knowledge, expertise and investment opportunities in these three areas with the UAE and the rest of the world.
“We want to showcase Indonesia’s potential in all areas, especially in trade and tourism. We hope the Expo will help attract more tourists to Indonesia and increase our trade and investment relationship. with the United Arab Emirates and other parts of the world. “
UAE’s $ 10 billion investment in Indonesia
The United Arab Emirates announced in March 2021 that it would invest $ 10 billion in Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Indonesia Investment Authority (IIA).
“We are delighted with the UAE’s announcement of the $ 10 billion investment. I think this is an initial investment, as there is greater potential [for investments] in the future. We have many opportunities in the development of renewable energies, as well as in the construction of the new Indonesian capital, ”he said.
Indonesia’s progress will be focused on developing infrastructure and human capital, the president said, saying this has been his goal during the first and second terms of his presidency. Widodo first became president in 2014 and won a second term in 2019.
Speaking about his priorities, he said: “I am an ordinary person, born into an ordinary family. Therefore, it is quite normal for me to deal with ordinary people. I would like to focus on work and achieve my goals.
Cooperation in climate change, global arena
“I respect the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to tackle climate change and the steps taken in this direction. And I support your offer to host COP 28 (the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on United Nations on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023), the president said.
“And I also appreciate and welcome the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, a national initiative to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” he said with reference to the United Arab Emirates. announcement from the United Arab Emirates on October 7, making the Emirates the number one country in the Middle East. and North Africa to make such a commitment.
Indonesia will also take concrete steps to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 or before, Widodo revealed.
“We would like to focus on rehabilitating mangrove forests. We also want to reduce forest fires in Indonesia.”
Indonesia is committed to international cooperation on global issues such as climate change, especially with the United Arab Emirates.
“We will continue to be an active player on the international scene.”
