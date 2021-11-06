Indian companies stay away from China’s top import trade fair





The much-vaunted Chinese import fair opened in Shanghai without the presence of Indian companies, which is significant in a year when Sino-Indian trade is set to hit a record $ 100 billion. dollars. The China International Import Expo (CIIE) was officially opened Thursday by Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link.

Participants at the expo in the eastern metropolis said most foreign companies and firms were represented by their local agents given China’s strict travel restrictions on COVID-19. This year’s exhibition, which started four years ago to respond to global complaints about China’s business model of exporting more and importing less. Officials say China’s current blanket ban on travel between the two countries citing COVID-19 protocols as the main reason for the lack of presence of Indian business houses. Since last year, China has stopped issuing visas for Indians and currently there are no flights in service between the two countries due to which more than 23,000 Indian students, mostly students in medicine at Chinese colleges as well as hundreds of Indian businessmen and their families have been stranded at home. In the past, Indian trade and business had shown interest in the last three exhibitions in Shanghai. In 2019, an Indian delegation led by Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan attended the inaugural ceremony and held talks with Chinese officials to address India’s concerns about the trade deficit. In addition to bilateral tensions over the lingering military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began in May last year, officials said Indian companies were apparently not thrilled this year because they didn’t. not found lucrative given the difficulties in penetrating Chinese markets. Significantly, the exhibition was held without India’s presence at a time when bilateral trade appears to be on track to hit a record $ 100 billion. It broke the $ 90 billion mark in the first nine months of this year despite the cooling of bilateral relations due to the continuing military standoff between the two countries. Bilateral trade stood at $ 90.37 billion at the end of September, an increase of 49.3% year-on-year, according to nine-month data released by Chinese Customs on Wednesday. China’s exports to India reached $ 68.46 billion, up 51.7% year-on-year, apparently also helped by massive imports of urgent supplies such as oxygen concentrators when India was hit by a second massive wave of COVID-19. By the end of next month, bilateral trade is expected to reach $ 100 billion. A report by China’s state-owned Global Times on Thursday cited experts as saying India’s absence from the exhibition contrasted with robust growth in Sino-Indian bilateral trade this year. The number of Indian companies participating in the CIIE has gradually declined in recent years and has fallen to zero this year, according to the report. In his inaugural speech, Xi said China will firmly share market opportunities with the rest of the world and import more from neighboring countries. “China has a population of over 1.4 billion and a middle-income group of over 400 million people. Our annual imports of goods and services are valued at around $ 2.5 trillion. a huge market, ”he said. “In the future, China will put more emphasis on the expansion of imports and pursue balanced development of trade. China will open more demonstration zones for the creative promotion of import trade, optimize the import catalog retail through cross-border e-commerce, will encourage the on-site processing of imported goods from trade between border residents and increased imports from neighboring countries, ”Xi added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/indian-businesses-stay-away-from-chinas-top-import-expo/cid/1837423 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos