Trump suggests Alec Baldwin may have shot members of Rust’s crew: maybe he charged him





Donald Trump has suggested without merit that actor Alex Baldwin may have deliberately shot two colleagues in a filming accident that left one dead and one injured.

Baldwin shot dead cinematographer Halyana Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust on October 21, after assistant director David Halls allegedly handed him a propeller pistol that turned out to be loaded.

Mr Trump has said he believes the actor, who made famous impressions of the former US president on the comedy show Saturday Night Live, may have deliberately shot the team members, Rawstory reported .

He’s a troubled guy, Trump said in a radio interview. There is something wrong with him. I watched it for years. He fights with journalists. Look, I don’t like journalists. I like some, some are awesome, some are talented, but you don’t fight with punches. I mean, all he does is a volatile guy. He’s crazy.

Mr Trump added that he would not have pointed a gun at anyone in this situation.

If they handed me a gun, I would never point it at anyone and I wouldn’t shoot it, you know, Mr Trump said. I don’t care to check the gun, you know you can watch [it] any way […] It’s not even like an actress that’s on set with you, she was a cinematographer meaning he took the gun and pointed it at a cinematographer, pressed on the trigger and she was dead. It’s strange.

He continued: I think just by nature [instinct]… I think I would have pointed it in the air, but you can also look to see if it’s loaded. But who would take a gun and point it at a cinematographer and pull the trigger, and she’s dead.

Officials investigated how the live ammunition ended up in the weapon, but Mr. Trump suggested that Mr. Baldwin himself could have loaded them.

Maybe he charged it, Mr Trump said. “There’s something wrong with him, he’s a sick guy.

The former president went on to criticize Mr. Baldwin’s performance on Saturday Night Live.

Alec Baldwin was terrible at imitating me, I thought. I thought he was really horrible and besides, if I thought he was good and didn’t like his politics or like him, I would have said he was good. But he was terrible, but they had him do this stuff for years. But I don’t like him or like him, I don’t really know him, but I’ve watched him over the years because of the fact that he was doing so much that on Saturday Night Live, did he says.

I looked at him, and it’s a hello, he’s crazy. Mr Trump added.

The former president has often questioned the mental stability of his detractors or political opponents. He called former FBI chief James Comey a fool, a total nut in a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister at the White House; said Senator Lindsey Graham has gone mad, the guy is a weirdo in 2016; called Senator Bernie Sanders Bernie crazy and called him a total lunatic; and called Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator, crazy …

He also called former aide Omorosa Manigault Newman wacky and deranged, and said Democratic MK Maxine Walters was insane.

Some have suggested that Mr. Trump himself may have mental health issues, including his niece Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, who says he’s showing signs of being narcissistic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-alec-baldwin-deliberate-b1952641.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos