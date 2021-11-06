“Surrenders” to almighty army, “appeases” banned religious organization TLP





ANI | Updated: November 06, 2021 at 1:21 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): The undisclosed deal with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the appointment of the Army’s Chief of Intelligence (ISI) served as a double defeat for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran’s Credibility The Khan government has hit rock bottom after signing (on October 31) an agreement with the TLP, whose activists took to the streets, claiming lives and its favorite lieutenant-general Faiz Hameed for the Inter- Services Intelligence (ISI) chief has been transferred by the military to another post, said a policy research group POREG. Both developments are widely seen as a “surrender” and “appeasement” of religious extremists as well as the almighty military. All civilian governments in Pakistan depend almost entirely on the goodwill of the military, as well as the ability to keep influential religious conservatives on the right, POREG wrote. While the military is expected to remain on the sidelines, the Pakistani government said details of the pact would be announced: “at the appropriate time.” The government’s performance contrasted sharply with the harsh rhetoric of its ministers and in particular, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, who threatened to take tough action against the TLP, which he said had crossed the “red line. and had ‘exhausted’ the government’s patience, POREG reported. Towards religious extremists.

Members of civil society, the media and other sections have strongly condemned the government for what they see as a “surrender”. Among them was the legal adviser of the International Commission of Jurists, Reema Omer, who called the agreement “unfortunate” and “hardly surprising”. She said nothing about the government press conference to say that the TLP deal “inspires confidence, let alone the” secret deal. ” The stalemate with the TLP was resolved after Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with an influential cleric, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, who acted as a mediator. Simply put, the military helped manage the crisis, POREG reported. All of Pakistan’s governments over the past four decades have nurtured “good” Islamist groups as “assets” of the state while combating the spiraling ones. The “assets” are used to stir up trouble in neighboring India, Afghanistan and Iran. Some of the groups reach a secret deal with the traditional parties and campaign for them in the elections. Analysts say the lesser-known TLP which belongs to the Islamic Barelvi sect began to stir up unrest and violence to be counted after being ignored by the government which deals with Islamists from the Deobandi sect to which the also belonged. Al Qaida leaders. Emphasizing the role played by the Pakistani state, security analyst Muhammed Ameer Rana wrote in the Pakistani newspaper Dawn: “If we go further, we can see that the TLP is an anti-al-Qaeda and anti -TTP has gone wrong. One might have thought within the establishment of their political usefulness the same way they have used militant and religious groups in the past. But the TLP turned out to be a costly project, which brought more embarrassment and harm than benefit. “No surprise, militant groups in Pakistan regularly get out of hand and challenge their creators and benefactors! (ANI)

