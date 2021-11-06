Former US justice official refuses to testify on his advice to Trump on election





Former US President Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, United States on October 9, 2021. REUTERS / Rachel Mummey

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5 (Reuters) – Former top Justice Department official Jeffrey Bossert Clark on Friday refused to testify before a US House of Representatives panel seeking questioning him over allegations that he allegedly tried to help ex-President Donald Trump overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

In a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives special committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, Clark’s attorney said his client’s conversations with Trump were confidential and privileged.

“Mr. Clark is subject to a sacred trust,” wrote his lawyer Harry MacDougald in a letter to the Chairman of the Special House Committee, Bennie Thompson. He said Clark’s advice to Trump was protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that preserves the confidentiality of certain White House communications.

“Any attempt – whether by the House – or the current President – to invade this sphere of confidentiality must be fought,” he wrote, noting that Clark “cannot answer questions for testimony. for the moment”.

US Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee, called the claim of privilege and the refusal to answer Clark’s questions unacceptable.

“He has very little time to reconsider and fully cooperate. We need the information he is withholding and we are ready to take strong action to hold him accountable for meeting his obligations,” Thompson said in a statement.

Clark, a former acting head of the civil division and former deputy attorney general of the environment and natural resources division, has come under scrutiny after several people said he encouraged Trump to oust former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen. Rosen and others have said Clark wants to be installed himself, so he can launch investigations into Trump’s false allegations of electoral fraud.

In sworn interviews before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rosen and his former deputy Richard Donoghue told lawmakers that Clark met Trump behind their backs and repeatedly pressured them to send letters to Georgia and to other swing states urging them to call legislative sessions to challenge the presidential election. results.

Rosen and Donoghue refused Clark’s requests. Trump then considered ousting Rosen and installing Clark, but was dissuaded after finding out that all remaining Deputy Attorneys General in the Department of Justice would resign en masse if Clark was appointed.

The House Select Committee, which is investigating the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has subpoenaed Clark as part of a larger effort to figure out what Trump has done to try to stay in power.

Clark’s actions are also under investigation by the Justice Department’s Inspector General and are the subject of at least three ethics complaints filed by the Washington DC Office of the Disciplinary Council.

Clark is the latest person to challenge a Special House Committee request to testify, following in the footsteps of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

On October 21, the Democratic-led House of Representatives recommended criminal charges against Bannon, who was the former Republican president’s chief strategist, for refusing to testify in the committee’s investigation.

The Justice Department will decide whether to lay criminal charges against Bannon.

