“Judge the performance of PTI after five years”: PM Imran





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has defended an increase in the prices of petroleum products, saying his government’s performance should be judged after the end of the five-year constitutional term in 2023.

He said this on Friday during a public address in the Attock district of Punjab, where he laid the foundation stone for a mother and child hospital.

Oil prices in Pakistan are the lowest in the region, the prime minister said, adding that sugar prices rose because mill owners were involved in hoarding and escaped prosecution by obtaining suspension orders. courts.

Prime Minister Imran said his government’s top priority was to uplift the oppressed factions in society and bring the provinces left behind in the advance to the same level as the rest. “We would be successful if the weak people and provinces prospered after five years,” he added.

Reiterating that there will be no compromise on the corruption of two families, the Prime Minister recalled that Pakistan was ahead of other nations in the region during the first 30 years after independence.

“When I returned from India to Pakistan in the 1980s, I had the impression of having entered a rich country from a poor country,” the Prime Minister recalled.

“Sadly, we have been left behind in these 30 years… even Bangladesh has made progress in the past 30 years.”

“It will be decided after five years if poverty decreases in Pakistan … if we improve the life of ordinary man and invest in projects that would benefit future generations,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran said that after a 50-year hiatus, three mega dams were being built in the country by his government.

Read also: The opposition denounces the rise in oil prices

Calling the next 10 years a “decade of dams,” the prime minister said 10 new dams would be built over the next 10 years, saying the biggest problem in the years to come would be water.

For the first time in 50 years, he said, the government was thinking of future generations rather than the next election. He said that exports, the main source of income, were increasing.

Prime Minister Imran, against the demands of his opponents, said the residents of Khyber-Paktunkhwa elected his ruling party for the second time “which was unprecedented”.

“People voted for the PTI because the lives of ordinary people had changed,” said the Prime Minister.

Inflation

Regarding the rise in food prices in the country, Prime Minister Imran said the whole world is facing the problem of inflation as the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic was unprecedented in the last 100 years.

First, he said, oil prices fell, but then they doubled in the last three months.

“Everything gets expensive when oil prices go up,” he said, adding that freight trading has become 350% more expensive; The prices of pulses, ghee and other items have also increased.

“When oil prices rose around the world, the same thing happened here; Pakistan is also part of this world; it is not in the sky, ”Prime Minister Imran said. The government was doing its best to provide relief to the masses, he said, adding that the price of a liter of gasoline was 250 rupees in India; Rs200 in Bangladesh and Rs146 in Pakistan which is the lowest of the oil importing countries.

Sugar

The prime minister, while admitting the sudden rise in sugar prices, blamed the Sindh government, saying it had closed three sugar factories.

Read also: The price of sugar climbs to Rs 160 per kilo

Prime Minister Imran said the Punjab sugar factories were involved in hoarding the sweetener and the provincial chief secretary was unable to take any action due to legal obstacles.

Prime Minister Imran ordered the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, to immediately order his Minister of Law and Provincial Advocate General to challenge the stay orders so that action can be taken against the sugar grabbers.

