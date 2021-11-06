Politics
Xi pledges more openness as China meets WTO commitments
Read this in the digital edition of The Manila Times.
BIG PROMISES Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a video keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo held in Shanghai, east China, November 4, 2021 . XINHUA PHOTO
BEIJING: Amid the weakening global consensus on openness, President Xi Jinping on Thursday pledged to open up the Chinese market more widely, as the country has fully honored its commitments to join the World Trade Organization (WTO ).
Noting that globalization faces headwinds, Xi expressed concern about a decline in a global openness index over the past decade at the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo. (CIIE).
“We must stay abreast of the prevailing trend of economic globalization and help countries around the world to open up more while rejecting unilateralism and protectionism. This is very important if we are to bring humanity towards a better future, ”Xi said.
New commitments
“Openness is the hallmark of contemporary China,” Xi told officials, business leaders and entrepreneurs attending this year’s CIIE.
As part of the country’s efforts to preserve true multilateralism, Xi said China will maintain the position of the multilateral trade regime as the main channel for international rule-making and preserve the stability of industrial chains and global supply.
China will also adopt an active and open stance in negotiations on issues such as the digital economy, trade and environment, industrial subsidies and state-owned enterprises, he said.
With a population of 1.4 billion people and more than 400 million middle income, China will share market opportunities with the rest of the world through measures such as opening more demonstration areas for creative promotion. of import trade and promotion of Silk Road e-commerce, Xi said.
In order to firmly promote high-level opening, China will further shorten the negative list of foreign investment and expand the opening of telecommunications, health care and other services in an orderly manner, according to the president.
“China will firmly defend the common interests of the world,” he said, pledging to actively participate in global efforts to combat climate change and preserve food and energy security, and to provide more assistance to people. other developing countries within the framework of South-South cooperation. .
Unchanged resolution
The year 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of China’s accession to the WTO. Over the past two decades, the country’s continuous efforts to expand its openness have taken its development to a new stage and injected new impetus into the global economy, Xi said.
“China has fully honored its membership commitments,” Xi said.
China’s overall tariff rate was reduced from 15.3% to 7.4%, lower than the membership commitment of 9.8%, delivering dividends to its trading partners around the world.
Over the past 20 years, China’s world merchandise trade ranking has dropped from sixth to first, while its services trade ranks from 11th to second.
The development and progress of the country since its entry into the WTO is the result of the hard work and tenacity of the Chinese people under the firm leadership of the Communist Party of China and the proactive measures taken by the country to strengthen the international cooperation and work for win-win results. Xi said.
“As for China, we will not change our willingness to open more widely at a high level; we will not change our determination to share development opportunities with the rest of the world; and we will not change our commitment to a more open, inclusive, balanced and win-win economic globalization, ”Xi said.
As the world’s first national import-themed exhibition, China’s CIIE has provided a platform for entrepreneurs and traders around the world. This year’s CIIE attracts nearly 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions, more than its last edition.
“As a European company that has been in China for more than 30 years, we have witnessed China’s continuous efforts to deepen openness and improve the business environment since joining the WTO. We have full confidence in the development and future of China, ”said Tony Wei, director of business services and general manager of Swarovski Crystal Business, Greater China.
Sources
2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2021/11/06/news/world/xi-vows-more-openness-as-china-fulfills-wto-pledges/1821117
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]