Xi pledges more openness as China meets WTO commitments

BIG PROMISES Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a video keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo held in Shanghai, east China, November 4, 2021 . XINHUA PHOTO

BEIJING: Amid the weakening global consensus on openness, President Xi Jinping on Thursday pledged to open up the Chinese market more widely, as the country has fully honored its commitments to join the World Trade Organization (WTO ).

Noting that globalization faces headwinds, Xi expressed concern about a decline in a global openness index over the past decade at the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo. (CIIE).

“We must stay abreast of the prevailing trend of economic globalization and help countries around the world to open up more while rejecting unilateralism and protectionism. This is very important if we are to bring humanity towards a better future, ”Xi said.

New commitments

“Openness is the hallmark of contemporary China,” Xi told officials, business leaders and entrepreneurs attending this year’s CIIE.

As part of the country’s efforts to preserve true multilateralism, Xi said China will maintain the position of the multilateral trade regime as the main channel for international rule-making and preserve the stability of industrial chains and global supply.

China will also adopt an active and open stance in negotiations on issues such as the digital economy, trade and environment, industrial subsidies and state-owned enterprises, he said.

With a population of 1.4 billion people and more than 400 million middle income, China will share market opportunities with the rest of the world through measures such as opening more demonstration areas for creative promotion. of import trade and promotion of Silk Road e-commerce, Xi said.

In order to firmly promote high-level opening, China will further shorten the negative list of foreign investment and expand the opening of telecommunications, health care and other services in an orderly manner, according to the president.

“China will firmly defend the common interests of the world,” he said, pledging to actively participate in global efforts to combat climate change and preserve food and energy security, and to provide more assistance to people. other developing countries within the framework of South-South cooperation. .

Unchanged resolution

The year 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of China’s accession to the WTO. Over the past two decades, the country’s continuous efforts to expand its openness have taken its development to a new stage and injected new impetus into the global economy, Xi said.

“China has fully honored its membership commitments,” Xi said.

China’s overall tariff rate was reduced from 15.3% to 7.4%, lower than the membership commitment of 9.8%, delivering dividends to its trading partners around the world.

Over the past 20 years, China’s world merchandise trade ranking has dropped from sixth to first, while its services trade ranks from 11th to second.

The development and progress of the country since its entry into the WTO is the result of the hard work and tenacity of the Chinese people under the firm leadership of the Communist Party of China and the proactive measures taken by the country to strengthen the international cooperation and work for win-win results. Xi said.

“As for China, we will not change our willingness to open more widely at a high level; we will not change our determination to share development opportunities with the rest of the world; and we will not change our commitment to a more open, inclusive, balanced and win-win economic globalization, ”Xi said.

As the world’s first national import-themed exhibition, China’s CIIE has provided a platform for entrepreneurs and traders around the world. This year’s CIIE attracts nearly 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions, more than its last edition.

“As a European company that has been in China for more than 30 years, we have witnessed China’s continuous efforts to deepen openness and improve the business environment since joining the WTO. We have full confidence in the development and future of China, ”said Tony Wei, director of business services and general manager of Swarovski Crystal Business, Greater China.