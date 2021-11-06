Although among the signatories, Indonesia considers unfair the global COP26 agreement to stop deforestation by 2030





Indonesian Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar called right inappropriate and unfair Global agreement to end deforestation by 2030, agreed at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which runs through November 12 in Glasgow and takes cruises to and from his country, reports EFE on Friday. Forcing Indonesia to meet zero pollution targets for 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair, a said the Indonesian official on Thursday on his Facebook account, stressing the difference in development between the countries signatory to this agreement. Your cookie settings do not allow you to display the content of this section. You can update the cookie module settings directly from your browser or here you must accept cookies from social networks Siti Nurbaya Bakar, who reiterated his country’s commitment to controlling greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere, said the large-scale development plan undertaken by the country’s President, Joko Widodo, should not be not be arrested for carbon emissions or debris. Indonesia’s natural peatland includes forests whose use must be sustainably managed, said the Minister of Environment of Jakarta, pointing out the differences in terminology and interpretation of the term defrost between European countries and Indonesia, reports Agerpres. His remarks come after Indonesia, home to a third of the world’s tropical jungles, along with more than 100 other countries around the world, on Monday signed a declaration on protecting forests and land use. World leaders pledged to work together to stop and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030. In recent years, international environmental organizations such as Greenpeace and Global Forest Watch have accused Indonesia of deforestation of thousands of hectares of pristine jungle to make way for oil palm plantations, among other crops. Read: CO2 emissions close to record levels before COVID pandemic (study) Siti Nurbaya Bakar pleaded in his post for the need to clear the forested areas of the islands of Borneo and Sumatra for the construction of roads that connect thousands of people. Indeed, Indonesia announced a few years ago the construction of a capital in Kalimantan (Borneo) by 2024, which aroused the suspicions of environmentalists against possible damage to the ecosystem of the island. where many protected species live. The agreement signed at COP26 comes after years of negotiations on how forests should be protected. Over time, several proposals have been made to reduce deforestation, including one that provided funding to forest conservationists. These programs have often encountered strong opposition, particularly in Latin America, where indigenous groups have argued that forests should be protected and not traded. What is the statement from world leaders on forests and land use: I emphasize the critical and interdependent roles of forests of all types, biodiversity and sustainable land use in enabling the world to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The signatory urges to contribute to the balance between anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and their elimination through storage.

The signatory urges to adapt to climate change and to maintain other ecosystem services.

The signatory countries reaffirm their respective collective and individual commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and the Goals United Nations Sustainable Development Policy.

The agreement also reaffirms countries’ commitments to sustainable land use, as well as the conservation, protection, sustainable management and restoration of forests and other terrestrial ecosystems.

The signatory countries pledged to work together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030, while ensuring sustainable development.

Another priority of the agreement is the mission of countries to promote inclusive rural transformation. Read also: Klaus Iohannis, at COP26: Romania has one of the lowest carbon emissions rates in the EU. We are committed to doing more Publisher: Marco Badea

