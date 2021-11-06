Politics
Boris Johnson hides the cost of the trip to Spain paid by Zac Goldsmith
- Boris Johnson took a vacation to Marbella in October, paid for by the Goldsmith family.
- Johnson declared the freebie but in a way that obscured its cost.
- By not posting it in the registry, he hid the cost of the vacation, apparently 25,000 a week.
Boris Johnson has avoided declaring the value of his Spanish vacation he took in October, saying the rules on the declaration of gifts do not oblige him to do so.
In October, Johnson traveled to Marbella, Spain, where he stayed for free in a villa owned by the Goldsmith family.
The family includes Zac Goldsmith, a Conservative cabinet minister in the House of Lords. Goldsmith was given his place in the Lords from Johnson, now his boss, after losing his seat as an MP.
The cost of the villa was 25,000 a week, the Mirror reported, and Johnson spent about five days there.
Johnson noted the gift in an official journal of the Ministers ‘Interests List, but did not mention it in the more detailed record of MPs’ financial interests maintained by the House of Commons.
The ministerial list has more lax requirements, and allowed him to declare the gift but not its value. The list of municipalities requires a declaration of the cost.
Downing Street has argued that he could omit the use of the villa from the latter list as it was given to him by a longtime personal friend who happens to be a minister.
Johnson’s entry in Members’ Financial Interests Register, published Friday, only mentions royalties for a book.
Here is the less detailed ministerial statement, which was released on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister’s spokesperson told reporters: “Ministerial code declarations are not on the record of the House of Commons. In accordance with transparency requirements, the Prime Minister declared this arrangement in his capacity as Minister.”
The spokesperson said Lord Geidt, independent adviser to the prime minister on ministers ‘interests, had approved the publication in the list of ministers’ interests.
When asked, the spokesperson declined to comment on whether Johnson finds the cost of the vacation too inconvenient for publication.
Downing Street is based on an interpretation of the House of Commons Code of Conduct for Members which waives the obligation to record visits outside the UK paid for by third parties if they are ‘totally unrelated to membership in the House or to the Member’s parliamentary or political activities (e.g. vacation in family) “.
But given that Goldsmith is only minister by Johnson’s choice, that interpretation has come under criticism.
MP Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, told Insider that “to suggest that a minister’s gifted vacation in [Johnson’s] own government is somehow “not political” extends gullibility. Now more than ever, we deserve to know where the Prime Minister’s funding is coming from. “
MPs have previously declared the cost of private vacations provided by others, including Johnson himself on previous trips.
Liam Fox, a Conservative MP, declared partial use of a holiday home worth approximately 3,430.66 in August for a private stay in France, paid for for a French company.
Helen Grant, Conservative MP, declared accommodation in Spain worth 1,350 for a private vacation in August had been paid for by Conservative donor Lord Rami Ranger.
Johnson has declared accommodation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines worth 15,000 for private vacations over the New Years 2020, hosted by Tory donor David Ross. The controversy over the declaration of that holiday led the Standards Committee to clear Johnson of a violation of parliamentary rules.
But the Standards Committee warned in their report: “Frankness, candor and transparency in accepting gifts, benefits and donations builds respect for the Member and Parliament as a whole. Opaque, overly complicated and ad hoc arrangements risk undermining this respect. “
The Prime Minister’s spokesman yesterday told reporters that “all members of government play by the rules at all times” and that Johnson “expects MPs to abide by” the “clear rules laid out for MPs” .
