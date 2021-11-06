Turkish nationalists target US Navy personnel





Authors promote Christian language of genocide during attack 05/11/2021 Washington DC. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that a group of members affiliated with the Youth Union of Turkey (TGB) hooded US Navy personnel in the Turkish capital of Istanbul. The organization’s social media accounts show members surrounded staff, harassed them with Kemalist slogans, and put a balaclava on a military man’s head. The TGB has an established record of attacks on US military personnel and, as part of its Kemalist identity, it encourages genocide of the Turkish ethnic Christian community. Mustafa Kemal Atatrk is the founding president of modern Turkey, a nation established by the 1915 genocide of Assyrian, Armenian and Greek Christians. This genocide nearly wiped out Christianity from Turkey, which was previously a predominantly Christian nation. Kemalists such as the TGB advocate for the continued elimination of ethnic and religious minority groups from Turkish society. The TGB cited several reasons for acting towards US Navy personnel. This included recent tensions between Turkey and 10 Western countries over the case of Osman Kavala, a detained human rights activist who dedicated his life to raising awareness about the 1915 genocide. President Erdogan last week threatened to to expel the ambassadors of the 10 countries, including the United States, for their condemnation of the continued detention of Kavalas. The ICC has repeatedly documented how Turkey’s genocide denial is often used to facilitate the ongoing ethno-religious cleansing of minority groups, and how Turkey responds to this type of international pressure by diverting the conversation to others. reformulated questions. For example, Ahval news reports that TGB attackers told Navy personnel, You are the murderer of millions of Muslims. You supply tons of weapons to the terrorists of the PKK-YPG. But you have been defeated in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey. You are our enemy and are not wanted here. We cannot allow American soldiers to walk freely on our lands. These sentiments mirror the language of Turkish leaders who rely on such rhetoric to build on their nationalist base, despite Turkey being an ally of the United States. In turn, Turkey has used this tactic of the finger to distract from its own overseas engagements and foster a sense of Turkish Islamic nationalism in order to advance President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regional agenda. The PKK is an internationally recognized terrorist group that Turkey uses to justify its expansionist policy which disproportionately targets Christians and other minorities. “We condemn this attack on US Navy personnel and the comments made by the TGB attackers, said Matias Perttula, ICC Advocacy Director. We continue to be concerned about the manifestation of rhetoric from the Turkish leadership surrounding the denial of the 1915 genocide in attacks such as these. Turkey must stop using this stream of nationalist rhetoric against the Christian community in the region in order to prevent such attacks from continuing.

