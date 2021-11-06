Prime Minister Imran Khan says shutdown of factories in Sindh has contributed to rising sugar prices





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a public rally in Attock on November 5, 2021. PID Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sindh contributed to the increase in sugar prices by closing three factories, which reduced supply. Censures Punjab sugar factories for obtaining suspension orders to protect against anti-hoarding laws; action orders so that the orders can be canceled. Promise to provide every family in the Punjab with a health insurance card by March.

ATTOQUE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday spoke of soaring sugar prices in Pakistan, saying the sudden shutdown of three factories in Sindh had contributed to the rise in the price of the raw material.

His remarks came during an address at a ceremony in Attock to lay the foundation stone for the Maternal and Child Hospital.

“The price of sugar in Pakistan has reached 140 rupees per kg. I asked why this was so. I learned that three Sindh sugar factories which were operational have been closed,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister said that when the sugarcane crushing season begins in Pakistan, the sugarcane is first transported to the sugar mills in Sindh and then later to the Punjab.

He said that when the three sugar factories in Sindh closed, there was a sudden drop in supply and then prices rose to Rs140 per kg.

The prime minister went on to say that he later learned that due to the reduced supply, the Punjab’s sugar factories had started to accumulate the goods.

“I told the chief secretary that our law prohibits hoarding and so if the sugar factories do, we have to grab the stock and put it on the market so the price goes down.

“We found out that since July the sugar factories have been granted a suspension order against the rule. And so our government has been unable to do anything,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

The prime minister said it was further discovered that the Pakistan Competition Commission had fined the factories 40 billion rupees after discovering that they had accumulated sugar through cartelization. “They also got a stay order against it,” he said, visibly upset.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a new review of the sweets, said they had even gone so far as to obtain suspension orders against the 500 billion rupees in taxes charged to them by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR ) for selling “off-pound” sugar. , which was discovered by the Sugar Commission which investigated the country’s recent sugar crisis.

The Prime Minister called on the Chief Minister of the Punjab Usman Buzdar, the Minister of Justice and the Advocate General to immediately rescind the stay orders.

“It is a blatant injustice that the sugar mafia is making billions after breaking the backs of our people. And when the government decides to do something, it gets stay orders,” he noted.

“Gasoline is cheaper in Pakistan than in other oil importing countries”

The prime minister also referred to rising fuel prices in the country, insisting that petroleum products are still cheaper in Pakistan than other oil importing countries in the region.

He said that following lockdowns around the world to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, there had been supply shortages, which also extended to oil. He noted that while commodity prices were low at first when economies started to slowly return to regular activity, prices then doubled.

“It (oil) has gone from $ 45 to $ 85 a barrel,” he said, adding that when oil prices go up everything gets expensive, including the transportation costs for shipping, l import of petroleum and the production of electricity which depends on petroleum.

He said imported palm oil, 70% of which is imported, has also become more expensive.

“So naturally when commodity prices have gone up globally, Pakistan is also part of the world. It doesn’t exist outside of it,” the prime minister said with a laugh.

He said the government was working at full speed to relieve the people of the burden of inflationary pressures.

Speaking of countries in the region, he said there was a cry in India, where gasoline costs Rs 250 per liter, and in Bangladesh where it costs Rs 200 per liter.

“In Pakistan it now costs Rs 146, still the lowest (in the region),” he said.

“Gasoline is still cheaper in Pakistan than in other oil importing countries in the region,” the Prime Minister continued.

“Poverty reduction will be visible after five years”

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier discussed his government’s long-term vision for the country.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a coalition government in 2013 and won a two-thirds majority in 2018, attributing the vote of confidence to improving the lives of ordinary people in the province.

The Prime Minister referred to a United Nations Development Program (UNDP) survey which recognized a reduction in poverty in the KP between 2013 and 2018.

“Five years later, we will be able to judge with precision whether or not poverty has decreased in the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that today, after 50 years, Pakistan is witnessing the construction of three large dams, adding that in 10 years 10 dams will be built.

“It is the first government in 50 years to think about the next generation,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

“We have brought in a five-year term, not two or three years,” he said, while criticizing previous governments for only thinking about the next elections halfway through their term.

The Prime Minister said if people’s lives improved over the next five years, he would consider himself a success.

He listed the possibility of making a wide range of improvements in other areas, such as the environment with 2.5 billion trees planted for the benefit of the next generation and the improvement of national parks, and government health insurance plans.

“A health card in the Punjab for each family by March”

Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to provide “every citizen” with health insurance.

“In western countries you have to pay for insurance,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, Punjab is spending 330 billion rupees to provide health insurance to every citizen, while health insurance has been granted to all families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

By March, every family in the Punjab will also have the health insurance card, the prime minister said.

