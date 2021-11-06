Jan. 6 panel weighs contempt after brief statement with former Trump official DOJ Clark





The chairman of the House panel investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill said on Friday he would not rule out contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, the former Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) official involved in the efforts of the former president to convey his allegations of electoral fraud.

Representative Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon Thompson Jan. Panel 6 has interviewed over 150 people so far. Jan.6 panel grants postponements to Jeffrey Clark, Dan Scavino Jan.6 panel plans to subpoena Trump’s lawyer who advised on how to quash the election. did not cooperate with the panel on Friday. Clark sat down with committee staff on Friday morning for a relatively brief deposition, but then refused to reappear in the afternoon.

It’s under review, absolutely, Thompson said.

We were disappointed that he did not show up this afternoon with his lawyer and we have officially informed him that his absence is a serious concern of the committee and we will indeed consider all of our options to try to get him back, Thompson says La Colline.

Photos of Clark arriving and leaving the deposition shared by CNN and CBS reporters suggest he sat with investigators for less than two hours in a short period, given the length of those depositions.

Thompson said that although Clark and his attorney raised objections at the previous meeting, they were supposed to reappear before the committee at 4 p.m., but they never showed up.

Clarks’ testimony was sought by the committee because he was at the center of former President Trump’s Donald Trump The White House asked Senate Democrats to meet with Powell this month:

You proposed that the department send a letter to state legislators in Georgia and other states suggesting they delay certification of their election results and hold a press conference announcing that the department is investigating allegations of voter fraud, the House panel wrote in its October subpoena to Clark.

The Hill was the first to report that Clark was planning to sit down with the committee on Friday after parting ways with his lawyer just a week ago.

The committee declined to comment on the content of Clarks’ testimony or how cooperative he was.

A letter from Clarks’ new lawyer to the committee obtained by Politicoon on Friday suggests that the former mid-level DOJ lawyer had little appetite for answering questions in the investigation.

Mr. Clark will of course abide by one or more future court decisions appropriately governing all underlying litigation with finality, but for now he must decline to testify as a preliminary matter as it is not his role to waive claims. confidences of the president, wrote lawyer Harry MacDougald. in a letter to Thompson.

Consequently, beyond presenting himself today to present this letter as a sign of his respect for a committee of the House of Representatives, although not formed in respect of the ordinary process of minority participation, Mr. Clark does not cannot answer questions for deposition at this time, the letter goes on to say.

The letter describes Clark as a regular legal adviser to Trump, which would be unusual for someone heading the Department of Justice’s civil litigation division, saying it would be natural for a president to research and consult his point of view.

The letter also presents a complicated argument for suggesting that Clark should be covered by prior claims of Trump’s executive privilege.

He quotes an August 2 letter from former Trump attorney, former Representative Doug Collins, Douglas (Doug) Allen Collins, Loeffler meets McConnell amid speculation from another Georgia Agriculture Commissioner launched by the Senate, the Commissioner Georgia Farmer launches Senate campaign against Warnock. -Ga.) Essentially informing former DOJ employees that Trump would not seek to prevent them from testifying with the committee. Some, including former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, have already testified.

But Clarks’ attorney suggested Trump might change his mind if the panel sought inside information from other officials.

Trump then sought to ban four former aides from cooperating with the committee, arguing it would violate his executive privilege, a claim the committee flatly rejected.

And while the letter to the four assistants summoned by the committee is silent on Clark, his attorney claims the letter applied with particular force to Mr. Clark.

His refusal to answer questions about the former presidents’ attempt to use the Justice Department to overturn the election contrasts directly with his supervisors at the department, who have come and answered questions from committees on these important topics. It’s astonishing that someone who so recently held a position of public trust in upholding the Constitution is now hiding behind vague claims of privilege by a former president, Thompson said in a statement Friday.

I have reviewed Mr. Clark’s claim of privilege and have rejected it. He has very little time to reconsider and fully cooperate. We need the information it is withholding and we are prepared to take strong action to hold it accountable for meeting its obligations.

The letter resembles one written by an attorney for former White House strategist Steve BannonStephen (Steve) Kevin BannonJan. Panel 6 has interviewed more than 150 people so far, Jeffrey Clark, attorney for Trump’s Justice Department, to testify before the panel on January 6 Friday. The subpoenas are a real worry for lawmakers facing the January 6 issues. deposition due to Trump’s executive privilege claims.

Bannon, unlike Clark, made no physical appearance before the committee, a decision that ultimately resulted in remarkable censure from the House as a whole, which voted to send him back to the Department of Justice for lawsuits.

The Justice Department has yet to make a decision on the matter, but on Thursday the department defended the government in a lawsuit against Trump seeking to deny the committee access to his presidential records.

Clark previously refused to sit with congressional investigators; he did not cooperate with the Senate Judiciary Committee as it produced a report detailing Trump’s lobbying campaign at the Justice Department, including his one-time plan to install Clark as acting attorney general if senior officials officials did not follow up on his electoral demands.

This report revealed that Clark had engaged in an unauthorized investigation into allegations of electoral fraud and had not followed the department’s policy on contact with the White House.

Clarks’ attorney MacDougald, based in Atlanta, previously worked alongside Sidney Powell to challenge the election results in Georgia, one of the states where Clark wanted the DOJ to intervene.

Update at 6.30 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/house/580317-jan-6-panel-weighs-contempt-after-brief-deposition-with-former-trump-doj The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos