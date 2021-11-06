President Joko Widodo apologizes for not opening Papua National Park and promises to witness the closure





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo apologized to disabled athletes for not being able to attend the opening of the National Paralympic Week or Peparnas XVI Papua 2021. The Papua National Peparnas which took place on Friday 5 November 2021, was opened by the vice- president Ma’ruf Amin. “I was going to Papua to open Peparnas XVI, meet some amazing athletes and of course Beis, Mace, all my siblings. But I’m sorry I couldn’t attend because I had to undergo quarantine after my return. from abroad, “Jokowi said in a video that was shown during the opening ceremony at Mandala Stadium in Jayapura, Papua on Friday evening, November 5, 2021. In the recording, President Joko Widodo said he had arrived in the country since Friday morning. Failing to have been able to open Papernas Papua, President Joko Widodo promised to attend its closing. “I could have opened Peparnas virtually from Jakarta. But I prefer to be present at the closing later in Jayapura,” he said. President Jokowi. Vice President Ma’ruf Amin delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of the Papua National Tournament at Mandala Stadium, Jayapura, Papua on Friday, November 5, 2021. The opening of the Papua National Park National Forum had for theme “Light of victory of East Papua”. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Raisan Al Farisi Chairman of the General Committee peparnas Papua, said Lukas Enembe, the implementation of this four-year event is a step of equality for athletes with disabilities. According to Lukas, every Indonesian citizen has the same opportunity to compete on the competitive stage to make the nation’s name proud. “Peparnas is not Event as a complement to PON Papua “, said Lukas Enembe at the opening ceremony.” Peparnas is the same forum, parallel, so that we as hosts also prepare this Peparnas with a sincere heart. “ Papua National Park participated in 12 sports with 602 match numbers. No less than 1,985 athletes from 34 provinces participated in national level sporting events for athletes with disabilities. President Joko Widodo will be present at the closing of Peparnas Papua on Monday, November 15, 2021. Read also :

Vice President Ma’ruf Amin opens Peparnas: Brothers are torches of the spirit Always update the latest information. Watch the latest news and some news from Tempo.co on the Telegram “Tempo.co Update” channel. Click on Tempo.co update join. First you need to install the Telegram app.

