Politics
Uttarakhand will receive more tourists in next 10 years than 100 years, Narendra Modi said during Shankaracharya statue unveiling
The Prime Minister was speaking after unveiling a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, which was rebuilt after its destruction during the Uttarakhand floods in 2013
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple. Image courtesy: PIB / Twitter
The decade belongs to Uttarakhand, there will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the years to come and the migration of people from the hills will stop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
The Prime Minister was addressing a large gathering of purohits and devotees at Kedarnath temple after unveiling a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya to the seer’s reconstructed samadhi.
The prime minister sat at the foot of the statue for some time after it was unveiled, then took a walk around Kedarpuri to review the reconstruction work carried out in recent years.
Modi said he was at a loss for words to describe how he felt as he sat in front of the statue.
“Some experiences are so sublime that words are not enough to describe them,” he added.
The energy of the eighth-century philosopher will continue to drive the country on the path to development for thousands of years, Modi said.
He also welcomed the redevelopment works in Kedarnath, which suffered severe damage during the 2013 floods.
“After the destruction in 2013, people who came here thought our Kedar Dham would rise again? But a voice inside me always told me that Kedarnath would be rearranged with more pride than ever before,” said Narendra Modi.
Speaking of the devastation caused by the floods, the prime minister said: “At the time, I was the chief minister of Gujarat, but I couldn’t stop and rushed here. I have witnessed this destruction and this pain.
I feel quite fortunate that we have successfully launched these development projects in Kedarnath, ”he added.
Prime Minister Modi thanked all the workers, priests, Rawal families of priests, civil servants and the Chief Minister for tirelessly pursuing the Dham development works. He continued to monitor the work using drones and other technology. He said that this combination of modernity with the Eternal on this ancient earth, these works of development are the result of the natural grace of Lord Shankar.
Speaking of Adi Shankaracharya, Modi said that the meaning of Shankar in Sanskrit is the one that makes well-being is Shankar. He said, “The life of Acharya Shankar was as extraordinary as it was devoted to the welfare of the common man.
The meaning of Shankar in Sanskrit is that is to say the one who makes the well-being, it is Shankar.
“There was a time when spirituality and religion were meant to be associated only with stereotypes. But Indian philosophy speaks of human well-being, sees life in a holistic way. Adi Shankaracharya has worked to raise awareness society to this truth, ”added Prime Minister Modi. .
The Prime Minister speaking after unveiling a 12 foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the Seer’s Reconstructed Samadhi in Kedarnath.
He also laid the foundation stone for reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple.
“No words can describe the experience of sitting in front of the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in his reconstructed samadhi,” Modi said.
He also credited Baba Kedar for the reconstruction work carried out in Kedarpuri in sub-zero temperatures after the devastating floods of 2013.
The Prime Minister also praised the discipline shown by Uttarakhand in the fight against COVID-19[female[feminine . “By overcoming geographic challenges, Uttarakhand and its people have now reached the goal of 100 percent single-dose vaccination. This is the strength and power of Uttarakhand, ”he said. Uttarakhand is located at a very high altitude. My Uttarakhand will reach heights even greater than its own elevation, the prime minister concluded.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retired) were also in Kedarnath with the Prime Minister, whose visit took place a day before the Himalayan temple closed for the winter Saturday.
Modi was received at Dehradun Airport in the morning by the Governor and Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, in addition to Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal.
With PTI entries
