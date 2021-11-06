Trump Holding Fundraiser for Charged Strangler Wife Sean Parnell





Laurie Snell, the ex-wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell, said in court Monday that her husband had strangled her, abused their children and told her to “go for an abortion.”

Punchbowl News reported on Friday that former President Trump was hosting a massive fundraiser for Parnell in January in Mar-a-Lago.

> @PunchbowlNews midday TRUMP fundraiser for @SeanParnellUSA in mar a lago in January

– Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 5, 2021

– Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 5, 2021

Parnell, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, is vying for the Republican nomination to fill the U.S. Senate seat that will remain empty following the retirement of Senator Pat Toomey next year. Trump approved Parnell in September. “Sean bravely fought for our country as a captain in the US Army and received two Bronze Stars (one for bravery!) And the Purple Heart. Unlike our current administration, he never left anyone behind, ”Trump said.

However, Parnell’s campaign was hampered by personal issues. His opponents referred to conservatory orders requested by his wife in 2017 and 2018 during divorce proceedings, which are still ongoing. On Monday, his wife was in court to plead for custody of their three children. She testified that her husband often “raged” and verbally and physically abused her during their marriage. Once she said, “He tried to suffocate me on a couch and I literally had to bite him” to get away. “He was strangling me,” she added.

“It just got worse and worse,” she said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Parnell denied Laurie’s claims in a statement to The Inquirer. “Let me empathetically state: I have never raised my hand in anger at my wife or any of our three children,” he said. “What happened today in court was not justice, and it had no basis in fact or in truth. Next week, I will have the opportunity to present the truth to the court and I will look forward to this opportunity.

Many members of the state’s Republican Party are looking for alternatives, especially since Glenn Younkin proved in Virginia that not only is public loyalty to Trump not a prerequisite for winning an election, it could hurt his chances. In particular, Politico reported Thursday, some are eyeing veteran and business executive David McCormick. McCormick has yet to decide if he will run, but even if he does, Trump appears to be doubling down on his endorsement of Parnell.

West Palm Beach supporters can take a photo with them in January for just $ 25,000.

