China Supports Syria’s Reconstruction, Security Cooperation In Xi-Assad Appeal

China pledged to support the reconstruction of Syria and strengthen cooperation in other areas such as security during a phone call between heads of state of the two nations.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s office on Friday released a lengthy reading of the leader’s conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has maintained close ties with his Syrian counterpart throughout the ten-year civil war.

The Syrian reading indicates that the discussion focused “on ways to broaden the horizons of cooperation” between the two nations, the two countries having pledged to support the causes of the other.

Assad praised the 50th anniversary of Beijing receiving China’s permanent seat at the United Nations from Taiwan, and condemned “Western campaigns that attempt to undermine stability in the Southeast Asia region and the South China Sea, because the world today needs peace and development. , no tension and threats. “

And Xi said China “supports Syria’s reconstruction and development efforts, welcoming the Syrian side’s participation in the construction of the Belt and Road,” the name of the global network of infrastructure projects and Beijing investment involving nearly three-quarters of the world’s nations.

The Chinese leader also said: “his country supports the struggle of the Syrians to defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of their country, and categorically rejects the interference of outside forces in the internal affairs of Syria, and calls for the immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions and the economic blockade of Syria. “

He then “expressed the concern of China to strengthen cooperation with the Syrian side in the field of security and the fight against terrorism, and in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic”, and promised a new batch of vaccines and medical supplies for the crisis-stricken Arab nation.

Much of these sentiments were echoed in a separate reading shared by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“I believe that Syria will overcome various risks and challenges and achieve new victories in the struggle to defend independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi said during the telephone conversation. “The Syrian people will usher in a better future.

The Chinese side also quoted Assad as saying that “Syria attaches great importance to friendly relations with China, supports the Belt and Road initiative, hopes to expand and deepen cooperation with China, and invites Chinese companies to increase their investments in Syria “.

“Socialism with Chinese characteristics has achieved great success, and Syria is willing to learn relevant concepts and experience from China,” Assad added, according to the Beijing account.

Ten years of war have wreaked havoc on Syria’s infrastructure and resulted in the world’s largest displacement of people, with millions leaving their homes for other nations to other parts of the country itself. While the all-out war that first erupted in 2011 between the government and insurgents seeking to oust Assad has since mostly turned into a lower-level conflict unfolding near the country’s border regions, instability remains. endemic, as evidenced by a rare bombardment in the capital. by the rebels last month.

Beyond Damascus, whose core has avoided the worst of the war, much of Syria’s economic capital, Aleppo, remains in ruins. Reconstruction efforts have begun, but international sanctions, especially the strict restrictions put in place by the United States in response to allegations against Assad of widespread human rights violations, have proven to be an obstacle to rebuilding the country.

The ensuing economic crisis, fueled by financial instability in neighboring Lebanon and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, only worsened Syria’s woes.

To offset these challenges, Assad has sought to court lucrative Chinese investments. Syria is strategically located, being part of a potential corridor from West Asia to Europe and Africa by land and especially by sea, where the country is home to Mediterranean ports.

The prospect of such collaboration has been the subject of a number of bilateral meetings, the most recent of which was in July when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited the country as part of the ‘a regional tour which also included the North African nations of Egypt and Algeria. In Damascus, Wang met his Syrian counterpart Faisal al-Mekdad and Assad himself to explore the means by which the Belt and Road Initiative could reach Syria.

Wang also pledged to “strengthen communication and cooperation with Syria to help the country improve its counterterrorism capacity” at a time when the country continues to suffer from instability.

Unlike Iran and Russia, which have dedicated personnel to help defend Assad from rebels and jihadists seeking to overthrow him, China’s role in Syria has largely been limited to an economic and political role.

Beijing and Moscow teamed up 10 years ago at the UN Security Council to block international intervention in Damascus after the two powers’ abstention earlier this year paved the way for a campaign led by NATO in Libya. Two weeks later, longtime Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi was killed at the hands of opposition fighters, but Assad is believed to live to take back much of his country, though struggling to date unprecedented.

The United States continued to join with its regional partners in supporting a rebellion in Syria, but has since switched sides to support a largely Kurdish group known as the Syrian Democratic Forces to combat the militant group Islamic State (ISIS ).

And although Assad remains ostracized from the West and even his own Arab League, the powers of the region have gradually accepted his endurance. Turkey continues to support the insurgents and Israel still conducts regular air raids against alleged Iranian-linked militias, but Iraq and Lebanon maintain strong ties. More recently, Jordan has also reconnected with its northern neighbor.

Last week, a deal was finalized whereby Syria would facilitate the transfer of electricity from Jordan to Lebanon, which continues to deteriorate due to political paralysis. An earlier deal was also made for Syria to deliver Egyptian gas from Jordan to Lebanon.

The climate has also changed in the Arabian Peninsula, where the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain have already reopened their embassies in Damascus. Increasingly, Arab League members have expressed support for Syria’s reintegration into the regional body.

China, for its part, has sought to avoid becoming too entangled in the region’s tumultuous politics, but has its own interests in Syria’s security. One of the most notable of these motivations stems from the presence of the Uyghur militia of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), called by much of the international community the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (ETIM), in the northwest region. of Idlib.

Uyghur militants carried out a series of attacks in northwest China, the Xinjiang region throughout the 1990s and early 2000s in an attempt to create a separatist Islamic state, but severe crackdown by the ruling Communist Party pushed the rebels into neighboring Afghanistan and ultimately Syria, where they joined the ongoing civil war.

A spokesperson for TIP’s political bureau recently said News week that the group was not seeking to target civilians but would not exclude the use of force against the Chinese government.

Damascus and Beijing both consider the group they call ETIM a terrorist organization, while the United States removed ETIM’s designation from the terrorist exclusion list a year ago. A State Department spokesperson said News week that the two organizations were separate and referred to the TIP fighters as “terrorists”, but did not mean whether or not the United States was considering officially classifying them as such.

With the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, a direct neighbor of China, Beijing and other regional powers have expressed concern that activists such as TIP or ETIM could take advantage of the turmoil in the nation now ruled by the Taliban. to organize attacks or even join the ranks. of ISIS’s own local branch.